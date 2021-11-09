Google removes Irish Times articles and images about Senquin and his family





Google has notified the Irish Times that it has removed many search terms. As a result, at least 12 articles and images related to Senquin and his family will be unavailable in those search terms.

Publishers such as The Irish Times will not be notified of specific search terms that Google removes, only those articles that are affected.

As a result of delisting, articles that were previously displayed on Google with certain search terms will no longer be displayed, making search difficult.

However, if other search terms are used and are also in the The Irish Times archive, they will continue to be available on Google.

Below is a list of Irish Times articles affected by this delisting.

Why can I delist my search terms?

Unlike traditional media (printing and broadcasting), which tend to be short-lived in nature, the Internet never forgets, and what is published online tends to stay there forever.

Given the nature of search engines, this means that what was published online long ago is as easy to find as what was published yesterday.

What is the Right to Be Forgotten (RTBF) Act?

RTBF is a European law right that allows you to remove personal information about someone from Internet search results under certain circumstances.

The basic principle is that after a period of time, information about an individual is no longer relevant to that individual, so it is generally unfair that this information remains available, especially prominently in search results. Is to be considered. ..

How does the law work?

Anyone can apply to a search engine such as Google to exclude certain articles or images from search results for their name.

You need to provide links to articles / images, provide search terms, and explain why you want to remove these articles.

What happens then?

If the search engine decides to endorse the request, the search engine will remove the article from the search results for the person’s name.

It also notifies publishers that they have removed articles from the index for a particular search term. However, they do not tell the publisher what the search term is and who the applicant is.

Can publishers appeal for things that have been removed from search engine indexes?

No. However, delisting applies only to certain search results via Google. Delisted articles will continue to be available on Google, even if other search terms are used, and can also be found in all relevant search terms on the publisher’s website.

What has Google delisted, which affects The Irish Times?

Google delisted many search terms that brought many Irish Times articles and images about Sen Quinn and his family when used on Google.

As a result of delisting when these search terms were entered on Google, these Irish Times articles are no longer part of the results.

The following Irish Times article is one of the articles affected by the delisting.

IBRC unveils web site on Indian Senquin family assets in March 2018

Senquin’s family wants to lift bank account freeze orders in April 2013

IBRC wants more information about Quinns’ involvement in QuinnBet November 2017

5 Million Offers for Quinns Billing in March 2013

Court finds Quinn’s substandard disclosure in the July 2013 IBRC case

The IBRC urges the court to address the Quinn family’s position in the March 2013 paper trail.

Quinn: There was nothing normal about the story of this proceeding April 2019

Quinns quotes the threat of silence contempt for financial details in February 2013

Judge reserves decision on payment of Quinn’s household expenses June 2016

Quinn Finance resolves proceedings against McPartland in January 2014

Quinn makes a big bet as online betting is under pressure August 2017

Aoife Quinn told the court in January 2013 that she had spent almost all of the salaries of 370,000 people.

Judge says in March 2018

Quinn’s family living expenses must be paid from a frozen account, court rules June 2016

