Florida High-Tech Corridor and Orange County Government Launch Cenfluence Brand to Drive Industry Diversification Initiative





Partners leverage regional strengths and global networks to extend economic opportunities to seven counties

Orange County Florida A clustering initiative launched just eight months ago by the Florida High-Tech Corridor (also known as Corridor) and the Government of Orange County will strengthen the economy of central Florida and drive job creation beyond hospitality and tourism. .. The initiative has already signed nearly 50 companies in four technology industry clusters and is moving forward under the new brand Cenfluence.

The Cenfluence name and associated brand, which combines Confluence and Central Florida, embodies the mission of uniting cluster members, promoting them across local borders, and revitalizing national and international partnerships and commerce. ..

Formerly known as the Orange County Cluster Initiative, Cenfluence was part of the county’s $ 2 million effort to stimulate and diversify the local economy under the influence of COVID-19 in February 2021. Was founded in.

In addition to the 50 participating companies, more than 160 companies have been identified as future members of the four Cenfluence clusters.

Energy and Environmental Sciences Games, Entertainment and Esports Life Sciences Learning Sciences and Human Performance

The partnership with Orange County provided a great opportunity to harness the energy of four emerging clusters to create an unparalleled ecosystem of industry, academia and support organizations, said Paul Sole, CEO of Corridor. Stated. Cenfluence represents the spirit of collaboration that has driven The Corridors’ work for 25 years, and you can experience how its spillover effects affect our region, including Central Florida and beyond. I can’t wait.

With additional funding approved by the County Commission, Cenfluence will be able to focus on the growth and delivery of member services from the early stages of information gathering through 2022. The team can also expand outreach from the perspective of the Corridor region and incorporate members from other counties such as Seminole, Brevard, Volcia, Lake, Polk and Osceola.

According to a study by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Regional Innovation Cluster Initiative, members of the formal cluster structure include increased revenue, better integration with the industry’s supply chain, technological development and commercialization support, and other members. We benefit from collaborative activities with our stakeholders. Cenfluence only participates in organizations like the other 20 clusters applying this proven method in the United States and Canada, positioning the region as an international innovator.

Mayor Jerry L. Demings of Orange County is very proud of the Cenfluence team and their efforts to map Orange County as the premier destination for technological research and innovation. This initiative addresses the critical need to complement our strong tourism industry, further diversify our local economy and better serve our business communities and residents.

This initiative is led by Jack Henkel, Director of the Corridor Program for Industry and Regional Diversification, and Dr. Amy Baird, Senior Cluster Manager in collaboration with Orange County’s Economic Development Team. Cenfluence leads Mark Spinoglio, a world-renowned consultant with competitive industry clustering expertise, and the visionary PRISMATIC branding and marketing agency in the Orlando region behind the Cenfluence brand. I am also benefiting from.

Henkel, the launch of Cenfluence marks the moment of awakening of the tech business community. Witnessing the synergies and passions of our local businesses and stakeholders from Florida and a member of the innovation community for 20 years culminates in this meaningful step towards a stronger regional economy. ..

Companies can find out more at Cenfluence.com and sign up for cluster membership. With a large amount of funding from the Orange County Government, no membership fees are initially required.

Follow Cenfluence on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter for the latest updates and information on Central Florida's industry diversification and innovation.

