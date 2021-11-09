Google has registered with Relate, a voice assistant that recognizes voice problems.





Google today released a beta app that people with voice disabilities can use as a voice assistant. This app has contributed to multi-year research efforts to improve Google’s speech recognition. The goal is to make the Google Assistant and other features that use voice to text and voice to voice more comprehensive for users with neurological conditions that affect voice.

The new app is called Project Relate and volunteers can sign up at g.co/ProjectRelate. To qualify, volunteers must be at least 18 years old and difficult for others to understand. You also need a Google account and an Android phone that use OS 8 or later. Currently only available to English speakers in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. They are tasked with recording 500 phrases, which can take 30 to 90 minutes.

Volunteers will have access to three new features in the Relate app

After sharing the audio sample, volunteers will have access to three new features in the Relate app. It can copy their speech in real time. There is also a feature called repeat, which paraphrases what the user said in a clearly synthesized voice. This can help people with speech disabilities when talking or using voice commands on their home assistant device. The Relate app also connects to the Google Assistant, allowing users to turn on lights and play songs in their own voice.

Without sufficient training data, people with symptoms such as ALS, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and Parkinson’s disease could not access other Google apps such as translations and assistants. In 2019, Google launched Project Euphonia. This is a broad effort to improve AI algorithms by collecting data from people with language disabilities. Google is also training its algorithms to recognize sounds and gestures so that they can better help those who cannot speak. The work is still in progress. Google and its partners still seem to be collecting patient voices separately for Project Euphonia.

Google brand manager Aubrey Lee said he was affected by muscular dystrophy. Project Relate can make a difference between a state of confusion and a friendly laugh of perception.

