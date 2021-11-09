Google can now find art that looks like your pet





With Google’s new “Pet Portrait” feature within the Arts and Culture app, users simply send a photo and let artificial intelligence find a match from thousands of artworks that resemble pets. Can be found.

Similar to the selfied oppelgngers feature released in 2018, Google’s Arts and Culture app allows users to match their pet portraits to works of art in museums and galleries around the world.

The app uses machine learning algorithms to capture pet portraits taken with either the in-app smartphone camera or images already stored, and a library of tens of thousands of artwork from Google’s partner agencies. Use to match. The example below was generated using a photo of a pet from a PetaPixel staff member.

Paintings are not the only things that can be matched with photographs. It could be a sculpture, street art, or any other piece of art that the AI ​​turned out to be similar to the original pet photo.

This app provides some results that can be shared as individual still images or collective GIF sideshows. Users can also click on each artwork to read more about its background.

The results are mixed and not always a “perfect” match, but it’s fun to find your beloved pet Doppelgunner in historical paintings and statues.

After a quick test of the feature, PetaPixel confirms that the app works well to identify the pet found in the photo and zooms in for a close-up. It’s best to have your pet clearly visible in the photo and point it at the camera. Otherwise, the app can have suspicious results, but it’s often hilarious.

This new Pet Portraits addition has already been added to the app, including Art Transfer, which transforms photos using the style of classic artwork, and Color Palette, which helps users find art based on uploaded colors. Add to some other interactive features In addition to photography, immersive experiences such as “art cameras” and “virtual reality tours” to explore high-resolution artwork.

This feature is in the Google Arts & Culture app, which is available for free on iOS or Android.

