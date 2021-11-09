Patrick Pichette joins Neo4j’s board as Innovia leads startup’s $ 66 million Series F extension





Patrick Pichette, a partner at Inovia Capital, will join Neo4j’s board of directors after Inovia leads the database company’s Series F round expansion of US $ 66 million. The latter is the $ 325 million round that ended in June and is the largest private database company has ever raised.

New investors Alanda Capital Management and One Peak Partners have also joined the Series F extension, which ended in mid-October. Neo4j currently claims a valuation of over $ 2 billion.

While Neo4j has great opportunities, it also has serious work to do to maintain innovation, speed, and organizational efficiency. “

Neo4j co-founder and CEO Emil Eifrem told BetaKit: There is no limit to the amount of money you can invest in a product, which will move us and the company forward. That database product. There are many things we want to do with this product.

Neo4j calls itself the creator of the graph category and claims to have built a global community of hundreds and thousands of highly skilled application developers and data scientists around its technology ecosystem.

Developers and data scientists use Neo4j technology to build a wide range of applications. Includes a solution that allows you to determine the price of your ticket in real time. According to Eifrem, 99% of all ticket and airfare calculations in the world use our database.

By the end of 2030, we believe we can be the largest database company on the planet, larger than Oracle. That’s what was being done, and we believe that putting Patrick on board really helps us accelerate towards that goal, Eiflem said.

Eifrem said it was introduced to Pichette at the end of June, the day after Neo4j announced the Series F round. To be honest, Eiflem recalled that the last thing I wanted to do was talk to investors.

Eifrem called Pichettes’ experience in scaling enterprises extraordinary, saying that when they spoke, Pichette quickly understood Neo4j and its technology at a deep and sophisticated level.

Pichette is a former Google CFO. Previously, he headed Sprint Canada and Bell Canada, and is now Chairman of the Board of Directors on Twitter, as well as Directors of Lightspeed and Wealthsimple.

Pichette told BetaKit that Neo4j has mastered enterprise space and is currently expanding to the cloud.

Neo4j has great opportunities, but Pichette says we need to take it seriously to maintain innovation, speed and organizational efficiency.

He said Innovias CTO and partner Steve Woods will help extend Neo4j engineering and Pichette will help management set appropriate goals and key outcomes. Inovia is also leveraging its network to help Neo4j define and fulfill key executive roles for the next stage of growth.

Competition is intensifying as Neo4j basically builds the industry and people are now awakened to the fact that there are huge opportunities, Pichette said. Work with your company to determine how to succeed as a clear market leader in people’s minds from top evangelists. This includes setting important priorities in terms of product development, sales and marketing.

Innovia is a bold, venture company ready to build a lasting global technology company. Innovia is a six active fund that invests from early to late growth stages. Its strategy includes providing long-term mentorship, a talent network, and strategic support for growing companies.

Innovia launched the $ 416 million CAD Continuity Fund I, LP in October and carefully selected nine high-performing companies that believe they can respond to an IPO and participate in a multi-asset continuation fund within the next five years. .. The fund continued six months after Innovia launched its second-growth fund at US $ 450 million.

In late September, Pichette and Innovia partner Chris Arseno became a board member of Soar Technology Acquisitions Corp, a special-purpose acquisition company. SPAC was founded with the purpose of acquiring a new technology company.

According to Pichette, the growing Innovias investment model is practical, so partners join the board of directors and are actively committed to the growth of the companies they invest in. Therefore, it was very important for me to attend the board of directors and lead senior management in Neo4js. He said it was the next stage of growth.

Neo4j offers an open source free version of its product and an enterprise solution. Journalists used the former to create databases that allowed politicians and others to create Pandora Papers that discovered tax havens protecting wealth.

Founded in Sweden in 2007, Neo4j is now headquartered in San Mateo, California and has raised more than $ 500 million to date. The company has nearly 1,000 customers worldwide. In Canada, clients include RBC, BMO, CIBC, and Manulife Financial.

According to Eifrem, the company has not deviated from its original goals.

I attended the event a while back and pulled out the first pitch deck I went to for the company, but the basic idea is exactly the same. He said we wanted to help the world understand the data by understanding how things are connected.

UPDATE 09/11/2021: This story is updated based on new details shared by Neo4j spokespersons, noting that Neo4j raised $ 66 million instead of the $ 65 million it originally shared.

