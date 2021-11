Updates among us add roles, microtransactions, and achievements

Image: Innersloth

Once considered by us as a simplification of the Mafia and Werewolf party game, it’s finally expanding the basic crewmate vs. in-poster format.

With the update released today, Among Us players can take on the role of scientist, engineer, shape shifter, or guardian angel. All of these have their own skill sets.

For example, a scientist is a crewmate who can check all other vitals and let them know if someone has died without physically discovering the body. It’s unclear if this means that emergency meetings can also be called remotely. Another new crewmate role, engineers, has access to Bent, an ability previously restricted to fraudsters.

Shapeshifters, on the other hand, are scammers who can shapeshift to disguise themselves as crewmates. Even dead players are doing something new in the form of guardian angels. Guardian angels can bestow crewmates with shields that protect them from a single death, allowing them to escape and (hopefully) then the group to live to tell a story. Someone decides to shoot out of the airlock.

Like everything in Among Us, these new roles can be further customized in the settings to change abilities and probabilities, or even remove them altogether from the game if you don’t like them.

Among us, players should be able to play as sheriffs at some point in the future, but no information about that role is provided today.

Today’s update also adds achievements and superficial microtransactions to Among Us. The latter can be purchased with in-game currency and real money earned during normal gameplay.

All cosmetics are purely visual and do not affect gameplay or gameplay options, Innersloth Community Manager Victoria Tran explains on the Among Us website. You may have noticed that the game is mobile and free without ads (we were working on making ads a better and safer experience), and you have a PC and Switch version of 4.99. I know it’s a dollar. We were excited about the update to continue the game, run the server and offer free cosmetic options to everyone! And if someone wants to support us, there are also paid cosmetic options.

