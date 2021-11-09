Samsung Announces Next Generation RAM for Phones and Metaverse





Samsung has announced next-generation RAM technology made for mobile devices. This means that it can be used not only on future smartphones, but also on servers, automobiles, and Metaverse. Samsung’s press release doesn’t mention how the new LPDDR5X RAM chip will help people enter the digital reality, but this technology should help speed up and extend the life of the device.

Apart from buzzwords such as Metaverse, AI and 5G, Samsung promises a real improvement in speed and power usage. Next-generation RAM is 1.3 times faster than the previous generation LPDDR5, has a high density (up to 64GB per chip), and consumes 20% less power than the previous generation. According to Samsung, some of these improvements can be chalked into the new 14nm process used to make chips. Also, for all the ribs on the Metaverse, low power consumption and improved performance can actually help in AR and VR headsets with onboard processors or phones that drive these devices.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for an explanation of improvements to the 14nm process compared to previous generation RAM chips sold in the 10nm class. That is, the process was between 10nm and 20nm.

Samsung hasn’t said when the LPDDR5X RAM chip will be available to manufacturers (including Samsung’s phone division), but AnandTech speculates that it will appear on devices around 2023. It is unlikely that you will immediately notice a significant intergenerational leap between devices that use LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X memory. However, with this kind of improvement, devices are getting better and better from generation to generation. It’s nice to see Samsung driving one of the less exciting aspects of phone performance, even with the vague promise of selling the Metaverse.

