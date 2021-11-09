Sprouts plans a store near the footprint of Google Village in downtown San Jose – Silicon Valley





San Jose — Sprouts Farmers Market has signed a deal to rent a large space for a grocery store in a well-known retail and restaurant complex at the edge of the footprint of Google’s Transit Village in downtown San Jose.

The new Sprouts Store is located on 615 Coleman Avenue in San Jose, according to a document submitted to the Santa Clara County Recorders Office. This is the building inside the retail hub of San Jose Market Center.

The total number of buildings rented by Sprouts is approximately 20,700 square feet, as shown by information posted on the PropertyShark Real Estate Services website.

The Office Depot once occupied the building, but the retailer of office supplies was 615 Coleman Ave in November 2020. I closed the door.

San Jose Market Center is a retail hub and its main anchors include Target, Trader Joe’s, Marshalls, PetSmart and BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse.

The Restaurant and Retail Center is the closest shopping center to the huge new transit-oriented neighborhood footprint of office buildings, homes, restaurants and shops called Downtown West, proposed by Google on sites near Diridon Station and SAP. .. center.

The search giant could hire up to 20,000 technicians in the multipurpose transit village, where the site next to the San Jose Market Center is located at the northern end.

The Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market has signed a 15-year lease in 615 Coleman Building, county asset records show. The contract was officially signed around September 29th.

Health food and organic food supermarkets have also agreed to a lease that offers retailers the option of three five-year extensions after the original lease expires.

A sign posted at the entrance to the future sprout indicates that the supermarket has applied to state authorities for permission to sell alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine on the site.

The interior of the building has been cleaned up prior to preparing space for the Sprouts Farmers Market, as shown by direct observation of the property.

Based in Arizona, Sprout already operates other stores in the Bay Area, including multiple San Jose sites.

The opening timeline for the new Sprouts San Jose store was not immediately known. The lease is from The Econic Co, a commercial real estate company. Arranged through James Chung, the founder and principal executive of.

Based on the staff level of other sprout stores, the new sprout can employ as many as 100 employees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siliconvalley.com/2021/11/09/sprouts-store-downtown-san-jose-google-village-real-estate-retail/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos