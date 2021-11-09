Colombia opens a trade innovation office in Jerusalem to boost tech entrepreneurship





The President of Colombia opened his country’s first foreign trade and innovation office in Jerusalem on Tuesday to position the South American country as a hub for entrepreneurship and start-ups.

Today, we represent a milestone in the relationship between Colombia and Israel. This step confirms that Israel is our key partner in innovation, said President Ivn Duque. Colombia’s economy will grow 8.5% in 2021, the highest growth rate of the century. Today, Colombia presents a different perspective of competitiveness, including the environment as one of its protagonists. In this way, we work on new markets and new consumers, create our policy of producing while preserving, and preserving while producing is sustainable.

The iNNpulsa office in Jerusalem promotes investment and joint ventures, as well as business opportunities in the private and public sectors of Colombia and Israel. The focus is on innovative technologies in clean tech, smart transportation, smart cities, and other technology sectors.

“Colombia is a true friend of Israel. The government has an alliance, but it is the people who build the bridge,” commented Israeli Minister of State for Innovation, Science and Technology Orit Farkash Hacohen, a new in Jerusalem. The iNNpulsaColombia Innovation Office supports strategic cooperation in the field of science and technology. In the high-tech world, sharing resources, knowledge and data is the key to leadership. To the prosperous Israeli innovation ecosystem We are confident that the official entry of Colombia will benefit both countries and their high-tech sector. “

Last year, Israel signed a free trade agreement with Colombia, the third largest economy in Latin America. The two governments are interested in strategic partnerships for innovation, applied sciences and technological advances.

The Israeli Innovation Authority hosted the opening event and was addressed by Israeli Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Orit Farkash-Hacohen. Dr. Ami Applebaum, Chairman of the Israeli Innovation Authority. Jonathan Peled, Deputy Secretary of Latin America, Israel. Francisco Noguera, President of iNNpulsa. And entrepreneurs from both countries. During his three-day visit to Israel, Duque was accompanied by Colombia’s Ministers of Defense, Health, Agriculture, Trade, Environmental Protection, and Transport.

iNNpulsa has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Israeli venture capital firm OurCrowd to create an innovation incubator with the support of the Colombian government. As part of the deal, a fund will be set up to focus investment in OurCrowd portfolio companies. The transaction is also aimed at facilitating and facilitating exchanges between start-ups in both countries.

