One of the first Apple computers sells for $ 400,000ExBulletin

The first Apple-1 computer was sold in 1976 for $ 666.66. Forty-five years later, a computer that was still working sold for $ 400,000.

John Moran Auctioneer in Monrovia, California, auctioned it on Tuesday. It’s one of 200 Apple-1 computers designed, manufactured, and tested by Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs with the help of Patty Jobs and Daniel Kottke.

“What we have with the Apple-1 is like the Holy Grail of Vintage Computer Collection,” says Corey Cohen, an Apple and tech historian.

The auctioned computer is known as the “Chaffey College” Apple-1 because its original owner was a professor at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California. In 1977, he decided to sell his computer to students so that he could buy the Apple-II. computer.

Unidentified students have had a personal computer until now.

The Apple-1 was offered as a motherboard, with the case, keyboard, and monitor sold separately. The unit features a case worn by a bite shop in Mountain View, California, the first store to sell Apple products.

According to the auction house, this case is made of corewood, one of the six existing corewood cases. Native to Hawaii, core wood was abundant in the 1970s, but it has become rare and expensive due to grazing and logging of cattle.

Apple-1 was the beginning of the personal computer industry

The Apple-1 was the first Apple product to be sold. It marked the beginning of the personal computer industry.

It was the first computer with a guarantee. “It was guaranteed to work,” says Cohen. “Before that, there were other computers. They were kits. When I got them, they didn’t work very well.”

Initially sold for $ 666.66. “It sounds pretty ominous, but 666, because Steve Wozniak likes to repeat numbers,” Cohen tells Morning Edition. “Even his own phone number at the time had repeated numbers.”

He said this particular machine not only represents the beginning of Apple, but also the ingenuity of Wozniak and Jobs and their vision. Improve your life. “

“I think it took a long time for people to understand the idea,” he says. “But it helps people feel a little closer to that progress.”

