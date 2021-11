AWS Launches Healthcare Accelerator Program for UK Startups

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is working with government-focused technology company PUBLIC to launch an accelerator program for UK-based digital healthcare startups.

Virtual four-week mentorship opportunities are open to innovative businesses focused on selective care, population health, citizen access, and workforce.

A cohort of 10 selected healthcare startups includes AWS promotional credits, specialized AWS training, mentoring from experts in healthcare domains and technical subjects, business development, market development guidance, investment guidance, and with the public sector. You will receive a potential proof-of-concept opportunity. Healthcare customers.

AWS and PUBLIC will also invite healthcare industry leaders to collaborate with startups on topics such as business model definition, regulatory pathways, clinical validation, and electronic medical record (EHR) integration.

Selected startups also have the opportunity to work with AWS customers and members of the AWS Partner Network looking for innovative healthcare solutions.

The application was opened last month and must be submitted by December 5, 2021.

Important reason

AWS Healthcare Accelerator aims to foster and promote innovative start-up solutions that achieve the four goals of improving patient experience, improving clinician experience, improving health, and reducing care costs. ..

Designed to accelerate growth in the cloud, it focuses on innovations in areas such as remote patient monitoring, mental health support solutions, care navigation, analysis that supports triage and prioritization, and workforce productivity tools. I’m guessing.

Larger context

The launch follows the AWS Health Accelerator Program in the United States, which took place earlier this year in partnership with digital health incubator KidsX.

Also this year, AWS announced that it will distribute $ 12 million in computing credits and expertise to cloud-based disease detection and diagnostic tools.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Digital Health.London recently welcomed applicants for its flagship accelerator program for digital health startups, which will launch in January 2022.

On record

Dr. Roland Illing, Director and Chief Medical Officer of AWS International Public Sector Health, said: .. Currently, their focus is on addressing the untreated portion of selective care, continuing to implement the NHS long-term plan, and transforming services to support NHS resilience.

At the same time, healthcare systems are trying to optimize the exponential amount of healthcare data to further improve patient outcomes and operational decisions. We are pleased to announce the launch of the AWS Healthcare Accelerator program in the UK to support both potential healthcare start-ups and the demand for UK healthcare systems for these types of solutions.

Daniel Korski, CEO and co-founder of PUBLIC, said: Start-ups need the right tools, support, and environment to embark on this journey and ultimately assist patients, clinicians, and managers. AWS and PUBLIC are working together to provide the AWS Healthcare Accelerator to create a robust pipeline of healthcare innovations that can support the NHS.

