Google Tests Project Relate, a Speech Recognition and Synthesis App for People with Speech Disabilities – TechCrunch





Google is seeking help developing Android apps aimed at providing more communication options to people with language disabilities. Project Relate provides voice transcription and compositing that can be easier for users to understand, as initiatives and apps are now called.

This project is a descendant of Project Euphonia, which was featured when it was first announced in 2019, and was later featured when the company published part of the study. This effort was led by Google research scientist Dimitri Kanevsky. He himself caused voice problems and brought direct knowledge to AI-based solutions. Currently, one of the project’s main partners and app users is Aubrie Lee. He belongs to the marketing team there (she named the app) and is having a hard time understanding both others and the app because of muscular dystrophy. (You can see her here or in the video below.)

The simple fact is that speech recognition engines need a lot of recorded speech to learn how to interpret it correctly, and the data is biased in favor of common speech patterns. In these datasets, people with accents are not well represented, so they are not well understood, and people with voice disabilities are rarely included, so it is not possible to use common voice-driven devices. It’s virtually impossible.

Improvements in startups and basic skills have improved understanding of pitch-accent languages, but special efforts are required to collect and analyze highly personalized speech patterns for people with disabilities and people with disabilities. .. Each voice is different, but unusual and unique patterns, such as those caused by a stroke or injury, can be difficult for machine learning systems to reliably understand.

Project Relate is an excellent voice-to-character conversion tool at the core of people with voice disabilities. The “listen” feature translates the user’s speech directly into text so it can be pasted elsewhere or read by others. “Repeat” listens first, then repeats what they say, hopefully in a clearer voice. The “assistant” basically forwards the transcribed speech directly to the Google Assistant for common tasks such as playing music or asking questions about the weather.

To enable these features, Google’s work was to first collect as much data as possible, for which researchers said they had built a database of over 1 million voice samples by volunteers. I am. It was used to train what is called the basic level of intelligence in speech recognition AI. However, like any other ML system, the more data it has and the better it is, the more specific it is to each use case.

Julie Cattiau, Product Manager at Google Research, said in an email to TechCrunch: “We want to avoid assuming what our target audience needs. The best way to do this is to work hand-in-hand with the people who use the product. By testing with a group of people, you’ll better understand how your application works in your daily life, how accurate it is, and what areas of improvement you have, and then more. Can be expanded to users. “

The company is looking for the first round of real testers to use the app on a regular basis. The first step is to record a series of phrases. It integrates with the voice model and responds better to voice patterns. If you find this useful in your daily life, feel free to register as a volunteer candidate. That may help make the app better for everyone.

