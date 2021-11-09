Samsung’s QD-OLED TV may be here soon.This is all we know





When it comes to television technology, most people have two options: LCD and OLED. Of course, some people can choose MicroLED TVs, but they can be expensive. Samsung, the world’s largest TV maker, has been installed in LCD camps for many years, but rival LG is the biggest name for OLED. Despite advances in QLEDs, mini LEDs, dual panels, etc., LCDs are always lagging behind OLEDs in overall image quality.

Samsung is currently working on a new type of television aimed at combining the two display technologies to make them even better. This is a hybrid of quantum dots called an OLED and a QD display. According to a February report from Korea IT News, Samsung Display will discontinue production of LCD panels by the end of 2021 and will move to QD Display next year. At the same time, Samsung Electronics may start selling these new TVs as early as 2022.

$ 11 billion bet on Samsung quantum dots

Samsung has been selling quantum dot-enhanced LCD TVs under the QLED brand for the last few years, but the last (and only) OLED TV was a one-time TV that stopped selling almost 10 years ago. bottom. In October 2019, Samsung Display announced that it would build a factory to manufacture TVs that combine these technologies.

Samsung Display will invest 13.1 trillion won by 2025 to build the world’s first QD display mass production line “Q1 Line” on Asan Campus. The new line is scheduled to start production in 2021 with the first 30,000 sheets (8.5 generations), producing a huge QD display of 65 inches or more.

This is an investment of about $ 11.1 billion. The company calls this a “QD display,” but it is not electroluminescence, also known as “direct-view” QD. The technology is still a few years away. This will be a QD-OLED hybrid.

In his announcement, President Moon Jae-in also mentioned Samsung’s rival LG about South Korea’s position in global television production. “It’s important to stay on top of the global display market with game-changing technologies,” Moon said. “After LG Display invested in large-scale OLED panel production of 3 trillion won in July, Samsung Display’s latest investment plan will further brighten the outlook.”

As you may have noticed, Samsung calls this a “QD display”. This is not a direct display quantum dot and can be confusing (these will be discussed in more detail later). Since LG has been the only name for OLEDs (figuratively and literally) for years, it’s unlikely that Samsung will call any version of this technology OLED. You’ll probably have to wait until CES 2022 to find out how CES 2022 will brand your new TV.

What is QD-OLED? How does it work?

A simplified diagram showing how the QD-OLED hybrid works. Blue OLED materials, in addition to all blue light, generate the light energy that red and green QDs use to create red and green light.

Samsung

So how does it work? Nanosys, which manufactures quantum dots, shares some details. Its CEO, Jason Hartlove, is, of course, bullish on technology that relies on the conversion of light from OLED panels.

“Quantum dot color conversion is a whole new way to render colors on a display,” he told CNET. “The result is a much more efficient pure quantum dot color because the color filters do not lose light.”

The combination of quantum dots and OLEDs brings out the best of both worlds. The idea of ​​television is to create red, green and blue lights. Like Samsung’s current QLED TV, LED LCDs with quantum dots use a layer of blue LEDs and quantum dots to convert some of that blue to red and green. In current versions of OLEDs, yellow and blue OLED materials produce “white” light. In both cases, the color filter passes only the colors needed for that particular subpixel.

The idea for QD-OLED simplifies these designs into one by using OLEDs to generate blue light and then using quantum dot layers to convert some of the blue to red and green. Is to do.

Read more: How Quantum Dots Can Challenge OLEDs for Best TV Images

Nanosys envisions how QD-OLEDs work. Samsung versions are probably similar. The blue OLED layer produces blue light, which passes through the quantum dot color conversion (“QDCC”) layer and converts some of its blue to red and green. This is much more efficient than using color filters, thanks to how quantum dots work.

Nanosys

In theory, this method has many advantages. Using only one OLED color or material makes it easier to manufacture and significantly reduces manufacturing costs. For example, LG uses only two OLED materials, blue and yellow, for every pixel in the entire display. Shading color filters create green and red. In theory, hybrid TVs are much brighter because QDs are almost 100% efficient and significantly better than filters. In addition, there is the potential for a wider color gamut at all luminance levels.

On the left is the current version of OLED. In the case of LG, “white” is a combination of blue and yellow OLED materials. The right side shows how QD-OLED works. Only blue OLED is used, and a part of it is converted by red and green quantum dots.

Nanosys

Because each pixel can be blocked, these hybrid TVs also have the incredible contrast ratio known for OLED.

Blue OLED material ages faster than red and green, so by making the entire panel one color, the TV will age evenly and will not change color. Minimizing its aging and thus having a TV that doesn’t look dim after a few years is one of the key manufacturing issues. This is especially true in this HDR era of extreme brightness levels.

A very very close-up view of the QDCC layer. Behind this is either a blue LED or a blue OLED. In any case, the colors that come out are red, green and blue.

Nanosys

The new Samsung factory is focused on TV-sized displays, but the technology could also work on phone-sized displays. Samsung seems to have no problem making good small OLEDs, so I would be surprised if it was in a hurry to confuse its market with something so advanced. Samsung’s phone-sized OLEDs also use red, green, and blue OLEDs compared to LG’s turquoise. Samsung tried to make an RGB OLED TV, but couldn’t make a profit. More likely and the latest rumors mention it is to use this technology to build ultra-high resolution 8K computer monitors with larger TV screens.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung has discontinued LCD production at its Korean factory, so it is clear that it strongly believes in this technology. This does not mean that LCDs will not be sold from next year. Samsung is a large company, and some of Samsung displays that manufacture LCDs have been discontinued. Samsung Electronics, which sells TVs, has not made such an announcement. In fact, part of the recent delay was that Samsung Electronics needed an LCD panel before it was ready to go on sale. They solved it in 2021, and perhaps in the future they will source their LCD panels from third parties.

To the future: Direct-view quantum dots, ELQD, etc.

QD-OLED seems to be right there. But what about future display technologies? Now, quantum dot people seem to think that direct-view quantum dot displays are just a few years away. These electroluminescent quantum dots (ELQDs) have all the advantages of OLEDs, all the advantages of QDs, no LCD issues or OLED wear and life issues. Certainly a very promising technology.

Another new TV technology already on the market, the extreme high end of the market anyway, is MicroLED. It has many of the same advantages as the QD-OLED hybrid, but doesn’t tinker with those nasty organics. Its affordable version is still a bit far away. Oh, MicroLED also uses quantum dots. They are attractive technologies that go far beyond TV screens.

In the meantime, there are mini LEDs. This is also pretty cool and much cheaper than any of these.

