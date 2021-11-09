Dark Mode has been added to Google Maps on iOS. Here’s how to enable it:





In August, Google announced that the iOS Maps app will soon be in dark mode. This feature was fully released in early September, but arrived so quietly that some Verge staff didn’t even notice its appearance until they started receiving in-app notifications. If you’re in Dark Mode instead of Dark Mode (sorry), here’s how to enable this feature:

From the main Google Maps interface on iOS, tap your profile picture at the top right of the screen.From the menu[設定]Select and[マップの使用]From the section[ダークモード]Choose. There are three options here: on, off, and the same as the device settings (automatically turn dark mode on or off depending on what you enable at the OS level).

Grid view

If you’re using Android, a similar feature was released earlier this year, but the way it’s enabled is a bit different than iOS. Here is a profile picture,[設定],[テーマ]You need to tap and choose from the same three options as iOS.

In both cases, it’s best to use the same settings on your device in Google Maps to ensure that all apps match each other. But don’t let us know what to do. Follow your heart.

