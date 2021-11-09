Automatic translation etc. appeared in the application





Airbnb makes it as easy for foreign travelers to book their stays as the United States reopens its borders to foreign travelers.

The short-term rental platform introduces a translation engine that automatically translates reviews and list descriptions in over 60 languages. This feature is set to be released by the end of the year.

“The translation engine improves the quality of Airbnb’s list by more than 99%,” the company said in a news release Tuesday. “The translation engine is using millions of Airbnb data points to improve translations, so learning from the new content sent will make it even smarter over time.”

The announcement of Airbnb came the day after the United States lifted the travel ban, allowing vaccinated travelers from dozens of countries to enter the country. According to Airbnb data, this change has already boosted interest in travel in the United States. The week following October 15, when the United States first announced that it would lift its travel ban on Monday, the number of nights booked by foreign guests in the United States increased by 44%.

The translation engine is just one of more than 50 upgrades to the short-term rental platform introduced on Tuesday after more than 100 upgrades were announced in May. Some of the new features are aimed at making it easy for travelers with disabilities and remote workers to find the perfect vacation place.

Catherine Powell, Airbnb’s president and global head of hosting, told USA TODAY: “We support that guest experience and help our guests meet their needs as they travel in this more flexible way.”

Other things that Airbnb users can expect from the app are:

Accessibility review

Through Airbnb accessibility reviews, employees ensure that hosts follow the accessible features promised in the list.

Organizers will submit photos of accessibility features such as step-free access and wide doorways for wheelchair users to Airbnb employees, who will manually verify and verify accuracy. According to the company, Airbnb employees have so far confirmed 100,000 accessibility features in 25,000 households.

More flexible search

After introducing flexible search earlier this year to allow guests to search for stays within a 6-month period, Airbnb has expanded the period to 12 months.

According to Airbnb, guests have used the “I’m Flexible” feature more than 500 million times since it was introduced.

“There is this newly discovered flexibility. People can come anytime, anywhere and stay longer,” Powell said.

The app has also been extended to include four new categories of “unique stays” that guests can search for: off-the-grid, ski-in / ski-out, luxury homes, and quirky homes.

Confirmed Wi-Fi

The pandemic has allowed more workers to work from anywhere. In short, it relies more on Wi-Fi than ever before. In a survey of 7,500 people, Airbnb found one-third of plans to live elsewhere, working remotely more often than before in a pandemic.

According to the company, Airbnb guests use Wi-Fi filters when searching for more than 288 million stays. The host can now check the internet speed via the Airbnb app.

“With this upgrade, you can be confident that you won’t miss Airbnb’s zoom or your favorite streaming shows,” Airbnb said in a news release.

Upgraded travel tab

Airbnb’s Trip Tab will soon include countdowns to arrival, check-in details, current and upcoming bookings, and personalized experience suggestions. The update is set to start before the new year.

What’s new in Airbnb hosts

Airbnb is also rolling out new features for users interested in hosting.

The Ask a Superhost enhancement extends match those who are interested in hosting with superhosts who can provide advice and insights on the hosting experience. As of Tuesday, this feature has been extended to over 30 languages ​​in 196 countries.

In addition, its new host protection feature, AirCover, provides hosts with $ 1 million in damage protection, $ 1 million in liability insurance, income loss protection, pet damage protection, and deep cleaning protection. AirCover is free for all new and existing hosts.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky used Twitter to tease more updates in the near future.

“It’s our job to design it as the world changes,” Chesky said Tuesday. “There’s a lot more to design … more in 2022.”

Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz.

