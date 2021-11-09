Unity buys Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital for over $ 1.6 billion – TechCrunch





Unity has announced its intention to acquire Weta Digital, a legendary visual effects company co-founded by Peter Jackson, for $ 1.625 billion.

Whether you know the name or not, you’ve probably seen Weta Digital’s work. From “The Lord of the Rings” to “Avatar” to “Shang-Chi”, Weta Digital could have played a big role in VFX for movies that were said to “should actually be seen in theaters”. It is highly sexual. ..

Weta Digital, who led the deal, was a team of artists creating visual effects and a team of engineers developing many of the tools they use. In particular, Unity has acquired these tools and engineering teams. Meanwhile, the visual effects arts team is split into its own new ones.

Over 275 Weta Digital engineers will join Unity. VFX artists will be spun out into a new entity, WetaFX, in which Peter Jackson continues to own a majority. Unity expects Weta FX to be one of its “largest customers in the media and entertainment space,” and the two companies look forward to continuing to work together.

Unity, on the other hand, is City Builder (procedurally generating huge 3D cities destroyed in movies such as “King Kong”), Manuka (custom, physics-to make everything look very real in the final version). Renderer simulation), Gazebo (faster real-time renderer, used by artists to accurately preview the scene before the much longer final rendering), and all the other custom-made techniques built by the team are character rigging. It is intended to animate and render faces, process motion captures, or simulate hair / fur / smoke / millennial plant growth across abandoned cityscapes.

Why weta? I jumped on the phone with Marc Whitten, Unity’s SVP, to hear his thoughts.

“Remember 10 years ago,” he told me. “Think about 2D. Just think about the number of photos created. Maybe there were a lot! But a project 10 years from now … and now it’s very big. We’re in the same place in 3D I think you are in. “

“But one difference is that 10 years ago I thought I could … take a picture. I can do something in 2D. But that’s actually almost true. Not. Every time I click the shutter button on my iPhone, 5 million lines of super-advanced code is executed and I [a photographer].. But in 3D, I can’t really personally model anything today. All we have to do over the next decade is to take the same approach. Adopt this incredibly deep technology and make sure it works comfortably. “

In other words, Unity believes there is an increasing need to alleviate the pain of building in 3D. This is what Weta has understood over the last few decades.

As part of the deal, Unity will also acquire a vast catalog of digital assets that Weta Digital has built over the years. This is too long to list, but consider everything from 3D models of cities and cars. Or people, algorithms that determine how smoke works when the fire goes out in the rain, simulations of how herds of animals move together between trees, all of which are potentially for creators. Build on the basis of what you might enter into Unity’s products. (This doesn’t include “recognizable clear IPs,” Whitten said, so don’t expect Gollum to be dragged and dropped into the next game.)

Prior to that, Unity’s biggest acquisition was the purchase of Parsec for $ 320 million in August of this year. At that time, Whitten hinted at its purchase as part of Unitys’ larger cloud ambitions. This works for this acquisition as well.

“what [Weta Digital’s] The tool is … really this pipeline, “says Whitten. “Each tool is powerful individually, but working together throughout this pipeline makes everything work very easily. If you make changes to one particular tool, write with another particular tool. Or when you do the composition, it will be displayed in the right way. A group of people can really, really easily work together. “

“Then what we do is make sure that these cloud features plug in directly to where the artist is, or where you’re trying to work in Maya, Houdini, or Unity. “He continues.

“I think it’s important to make this pipeline available in the cloud, so you can connect to it wherever you are.”

Unity says it expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. Weta Digital CEOPrem Akkaraju will remain the CEO of the newly established Weta FX, and CTO Joe Marks will move to Unity as the CTO of Weta Digital.

