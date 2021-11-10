Wal-Mart is constructing two very high-tech Dallas Area facilities. 400 new jobs require STEM skills »Dallas Innovates





Symbiotic robot at work [Photo: Symbiotic]

A robot is about to invade Lancaster, a suburb just south of Dallas. Two new and vast Wal-Mart facilities, which will be very high-tech rather than urban streets, require 400 new employees to work there with STEM skills.

A 1.5 million square foot automatic fulfillment center will open in Lancaster in 2023, followed by a 730,000 square foot automatic grocery distribution center in 2024. Among these largest Wal-Mart centers in the United States, the new facility will create about 1,000. The company says it’s a full-time job across the region. 40% of these new hires require STEM skills to get the job done.

“These high-tech facilities include innovative innovations that fundamentally disrupt the supply chain,” said Joe Metzger, EVP of Supply Chain Operations at Wal-Mart US, in a statement. It’s even faster while saving employees time. “

Wal-Mart implements symbiotic robot system at 25 centers

In July, Wal-Mart announced that it would partner with Symbiotic to implement robot-based automation systems in 25 of Wal-Mart’s 42 regional distribution centers. Symbiotic’s new technology system uses robots to sort, store, collect, and pallet cargo.

In a July post, Metsger called the symbiotic system a “game changer.”

“In addition to saving time, limiting out-of-stocks, and speeding up inventory and unloading, we also have the opportunity to train our employees on how to use new equipment, create new skills, and prepare for future work.” Wrote. “This technology reduces the need for employees to process cargo, eliminating one of the most difficult aspects of supply chain work in material handling.”

Fast mobile bot saves case like puzzle pieces

“This system uses complex algorithms to speed up the capture process and increase the accuracy of cargo stored for future orders. It works like a puzzle piece with a high-speed mobile bot that works with precision. I’ll keep the case, “Metsger wrote in a July post.

“Using high-density modular storage also increases the capacity of the building. We also use high-speed palletizing robotics to organize and optimize cargo to create custom pallets for stores and aisles. , Eliminate guesswork from truck unloading, “he added.

Move more than twice the volume of a conventional center

The company says the new Lancaster facility will play an important role in Wal-Mart’s future supply chain. “With the combination of Wal-Mart employees and automation technology, high-tech facilities move more than twice the amount of traditional fulfillment and grocery distribution centers while improving the accuracy, quality and speed of product fulfillment and distribution. To do.”

Wal-Mart’s recent high-tech isn’t just about symbiotic robotics. We are also investing in drones and self-driving cars to support the delivery of the last one mile.

Wal-Mart chose Lancaster as the region’s “talent pipeline”

In a statement, Carissa Sprague, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Talent at Wal-Mart US, said in a statement that the region has a comprehensive and diverse pipeline of local talent that reflects Wal-Mart’s values. We are making a large investment in. Investing in today’s technology and high-tech facilities is supported by automation, paving the way for future jobs that enable skilled workforce opportunities.

Local politicians welcome Wal-Mart’s move

Mayor Clyde Hairston of Lancaster looks forward to the impact of the two centers on the growing local economy.

“This is a true example of my philosophy that’a positive and progressive partnership brings prosperity to everyone,'” says Hairston. “Working together in a collaborative atmosphere always benefits the whole.”

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price believes the new facility is anchoring Dallas County’s key industrial base.

“Wal-Mart continues to bring economic viability to the country’s fastest-growing industrial area. We are pleased that this new facility will be anchored in the inland port area of ​​Dallas County,” Price said. It is stated in. “This investment benefits both southern Dallas and northern Ellis County.

