Rockstar remasters the “Here we go again” meme prior to the release of GTA Trilogy





Prior to the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition (simply called GTA Trilogy for simplicity), Rockstar dropped a pile of new gifs and stickers on Giphy. Iconic moments and images from all three new versions of these games. This is a great gesture for fans, but it’s really just marketing. Images and animations to remind old fans of a popular game 20 years ago. Hopefully this will allow you to spend money on the updated edition.

But then we found something interesting: there’s a very short clip of GTA at the top of the page: San Andreas is heading CJ Johnson. It’s none other than Samuel L. Jackson. It is the basis of the famous “Here we go again” meme.

“Oh, I’ll be back here,” says CJ after being taken out of a speed-violating car. “The worst place in the world. The country of Rollin Heights roses. I haven’t represented Grove Street for five years, but roses don’t give shit.”

In the original game it looks like this:

According to Know Your Meme, it took more than a decade for the wheels to actually start spinning after GTA: San Andreas was released. This is from January 2015 when a YouTuber named ZMOON CHILD posted a clip of the scene. Followed by images with captions, it has grown into a popular reaction meme by 2019. A green-screen version of the opening line has also been shared by ChaoticGeek on Twitter, allowing creative types of people to insert frustrated CJs into any situation.

However, San Andreas is 17 years old, and that age is beginning to become apparent. This new edition is much smoother and sharper. Please compare!

original:

Remaster:

Unfortunately, all that’s missing is the subtitle. gifs don’t really have the same weight without subtitles. I asked Rockstar why it was interrupted, but for whatever reason, I’m sure it won’t take long for someone to drop it, put an audio track on it, or both. I am. And, well, as the man said: Oh shit, I’ll go here again. But in a good way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/rockstar-remasters-the-here-we-go-again-meme-ahead-of-gta-trilogy-release/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos