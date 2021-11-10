Apple cuts trade-in prices for iPhones, iPads and Macs





Apple has lowered its estimated maximum trade-in for flagship devices such as the iPhone, iPad and Mac this week. Some products have seen fluctuations of up to 16% from previously offered prices.

Apple Trade In has been acting as a leading high-tech device recycling program for many years, giving customers the option of submitting older hardware in exchange for an Apple Gift Card. Part of this strategy is proposed as an environmental initiative to redirect e-waste from landfills to future devices.

Trade-in prices fluctuate on a regular basis due to a variety of factors, including the age of the device and the demand for new products. As Mac Rumors discovered on Tuesday, Apple again changed prices overnight, reducing the maximum payments for almost all eligible iPhone and iPad models, and some Macs.

For example, according to a cached version of Apple’s trade-in web page hosted by the Internet Archive, the latest generation iPhone 12 Pro Max is now getting up to $ 700 from the $ 790 seen on Monday. Similarly, the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini have been reduced from their top-end estimates of $ 640, $ 530, and $ 400 to $ 600, $ 450, and $ 350, respectively. The iPhone 6s, the oldest mobile phone included in the program, remains priced at $ 30, while the stable version of the larger iPhone 6s Plus has been reduced from $ 60 to $ 50.

Similar value changes have been seen on the iPad, with the iPad Pro earning up to $ 550, depending on the model and release date. That number is down from the $ 580 estimate. Trade-in prices for the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini are set at $ 205, $ 345, and $ 205, respectively, from the $ 240, $ 360, and $ 225 quotes offered before the change.

The Mac remains largely unaffected, but Intel-only models like the iMac Pro and Mac Pro have fallen to $ 2,510 and $ 2,720, respectively. Previously, Apple distributed gift cards worth up to $ 2,930 and $ 3,240 to these models. Payments for Mac mini are set from $ 900 up to $ 800.

Apple made significant changes to its trade-in program in early 2020 when it lowered price quotes on all product lines.

Apple Insider readers considering trade-in devices may find better deals from Decluttr, extending another 10% to sellers with code INSIDERTEN. Check the trade-in guide for the lowest prices on Apple Gear.

