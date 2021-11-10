Check out the Ford F-150 Lightning up close with a 3D, AR experience through Google





Who said you had to wait until 2022 to see the new Ford F-150 Lightning on the driveway? With the help of Google, Ford has launched “F-150 Lightning: Strike Anywhere,” a 3D augmented reality experience that can be used anywhere using a smartphone. (Link here.) 3D animations allow you to browse future variations of electric pickups. With the AR feature, you can place your Lightning track in front of you and visualize it in action.

In May of this year, Ford unveiled its long-standing best-selling pickup, the all-electric version of the F-150 Lightning.

Ford has been accepting reservations for the F-150 Lightning with a $ 100 refundable deposit since its first launch, initially revealing that the truck received 20,000 reservations on the first day. Soon, it surpassed the 44,000 F-150 Lightning bookings within 48 hours.

Reservation demand for the F-150 Lightning has been steadily growing during the summer and currently reaches 160,000. Based on the production timeline shared by Ford, this means that all F-150 Lightnings are currently being talked about until 2023, and even longer, depending on the number of people following the booking.

To build further expectations and help educate consumers about new electric trucks, Ford has launched a 3DF-150 Lightning experience that anyone can try for themselves.

Scan the QR code above to test the 3D AR experience of “F-150 Lightning: StrikeAnywhere” on Google Photos: Ford Motor Company Ford and Google announce 3D F-150 Lightning AR experience

Following a recent press release from the Ford Motor Company, the “F-150 Lightning: Strike Anywhere” experience is available to anyone with a smartphone and the QR code above.

Ford, with the help of Google, hopes that this AR experience will help educate consumers about EV details, whether they are Lightning booking owners or not.

Ford said a recent survey of F-150 Lightning reservation holders showed that nearly 80% had never owned a BEV and more than half had never owned a Ford. Suzy Deering, Chief Marketing Officer of Ford Motor Company, said of this experience approach:

There is a tremendous amount of conspiracy about what an electric car can do. At Ford, we believe that maximizing the potential and capabilities of electric vehicles to educate our customers will help us move from traditional motor vehicles to all-electric vehicles, so we want to show more than just tell them. increase. Nearly 80% of F-150 Lightning reservation holders have never owned an all-electric vehicle, so they are confident that they understand their car, excited to participate in the electric revolution. We have created this campaign so that you can enjoy it.

The first scan of the QR code on iOS and Android devices will bring up a power button that activates 3D F-150 Lightning. From there, you can customize the track to your liking, scroll and tap to explore its appearance and interior.

If you want to see a 3D version of the F-150 Lightning on your driveway (or living room), you can use the AR feature to place the truck in an open area for further investigation. It’s all supplied with the help of Google. Google’s director of the automotive industry, Tomice Zaremba, said:

We are proud to work with Ford to bring this innovative experience to life. Ford continues to meet customers where they are, and it’s getting more and more online. This campaign serves as a natural extension of a wide range of collaborations to bring F-150 Lightning in new ways, transform Ford’s business and deliver new customer experiences.

The 3D AR experience for Ford’s F-150 Lightning: Strike Anywhere is now live and available on iOS and Android via the QR code above or the Ford website.

The actual F-150 Lightning will be available for purchase in the spring of 2022.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube to get exclusive videos and subscribe to podcasts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://electrek.co/2021/11/09/check-out-the-ford-f-150-lightning-up-close-with-a-3d-ar-experience-through-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos