Dialogue Health announced record revenue in the third quarter of 2021





Dialogue Health Technologies recorded record revenues, with a slight increase in total loss over the three months ending September 30, 2021.

Health and Wellness Virtual Healthcare Startups announced 2021 results for the third quarter on November 9th.

In the third quarter of 2021, Dialogue recorded revenue of $ 17.2 million compared to revenue of $ 7.8 million in the same quarter of 2020. The company made a gross profit of $ 7.3 million compared to $ 2.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Total losses for the quarter increased slightly from $ 6.3 million in the year-ago quarter to $ 6.4 million.

We are very pleased that Dialogue co-founder and CEO Cherif Habib has begun announcing its financial results and will be able to share the results of the next record quarter.

Habib said:

The company reported holding $ 110.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 20, 2021, compared to $ 42.1 million as of December 31, 2020. In operation for the first 9 months of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $ 4.9 million, compared to a loss of $ 5.3 million in the year-ago quarter. This loss was primarily due to year-over-year increases in operating expenses to support Dialogues growth, launch and drive new services, develop technology platforms and maintain the structure of public companies. It was partially offset by the increase in profits.

According to Dialogue, it currently has 1.8 million members, an increase of more than 1 million over the previous year.

During the quarter, the company completed the launch of a self-care toolkit based on the acquisition of Internet-based cognitive-behavioral therapy (iCBT) provider e-Hub Health Pty Ltd, allowing Dialogue members to manage their anxiety. Said. Use industry-leading, proven technology to relieve the symptoms of depression.

Under the guidance of coaches, Dialogue has launched an enhanced iCBT option that allows clients and members to choose the level of support and autonomy needed to treat mental health. The company also said it has added a significant number of new customers to non-traditional segments such as students, first responders, municipal employees and union members.

Navaid Mansuri, CFO of Dialogues, said:

Mansuri added that the company has sufficient capital with sufficient capacity to carry out mergers and acquisitions.

That said, Mansuri saw a decline in the 2020 employee assistance program (EAP) division of a company consisting of Optima Global Health and Dialogue EAP, workplace health and wellness service providers acquired by Dialogue in 2020. Said it was seen. Revenue.

Revenues from EAP fell from $ 5.6 million in the previous quarter to $ 4.8 million in the third quarter. It’s been a year since Dialogue acquired Optima, Mansuri said, and the company has a clearer view of the EAP provider’s business cycle.

He said many business practitioners took a break during the summer. Mansuri understands that this is a classic example of Optima, but it has expanded further this year as practitioners took a long-awaited break following a 15-month social distance and travel ban. Did.

However, he noted that the temporary contraction of Optima in the third quarter had already reversed, with the number of cases in September increasing by 35% from August and increasing by 50% in October.

