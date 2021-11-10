Netflix Games officially arrives on iOS





Netflix has just offered a new gaming service to all Android subscribers, but it’s now officially introduced to iOS. This service gives users access to a limited range of mobile games without ads or in-app purchases.

A tweet from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman confirms that the five launch games are already available for individual download from the App Store. These include Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: Games, Shooting Hoops, Teaters (Up), and Card Blast. The just-announced game Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story costs $ 10 on Switch and PC and is free for Netflix subscribers.

Netflix games are coming to iOS! Starting tomorrow, you’ll be able to access your Netflix games from the Netflix app on any mobile device, anywhere in the world. pic.twitter.com/LoHYFi4xBX

Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

There were some concerns about deploying Netflix Games on iOS, especially because the Apple App Store policy is interfering with other gaming platforms and services. Policies usually prevent third-party apps from acting as an app storefront.

According to a tweet from @NetflixGeeked, tomorrow we’ll see how Netflix tunes the main app and whether it acts as an all-in-one game hub like Android. Users can select a game and download it from the Play Store.

Other cloud gaming platforms such as Microsoft xCloud, Nvidia Geforce Now, Google Stadia and Facebook Gaming are having a hard time finding a foothold on iOS as Apple demands restrictions on the App Store. All of these platforms have tried to circumvent Apple’s policy by launching them as web apps, but this clearly does not provide the best gaming experience.

However, there may be a good luck precedent for Netflix. In an internal email discovered in May, Apple looked at potential concessions related to third-party apps offering in-app purchases and various incentives that could appeal to Netflix. Netflix reportedly wanted to keep selling subscriptions in-app to save money. If Apple was willing to treat Netflix as a special case, it could still do the same. Google allegedly took the same kind of action as Netflix, and lawyers claimed that it was giving Netflix a break at a standard 30 percent fee from purchases made through Google Play Billing.

In Bloomberg, Gourman states that players who launch the Netflix Games app individually without an account will be required to sign up for Netflix using Apple’s in-app system. If someone does, Apple will receive 30% of the payments for the first year and then 15% of each payment. Netflix hasn’t yet sent new customers through the main app’s Apple payment system, but this strange deal may have been enough to get Netflix games on iOS.

