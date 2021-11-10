The True Promise of Blockchain Games: Attracting the IRS’s Attention





Over the past few weeks, we’ve shown that several major game publishers are investigating blockchain games and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Companies such as Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Square Enix and Zynga have all expressed their intention to investigate this space. But what kind of games will these efforts bring us? Well, it’s probably a game that’s very similar to what we have today, but is getting the attention of the IRS.

Or, at least, Forte CEO Josh Williams said it in the panel of today’s GamesBeat Summit Next conference. Forte is a company that can provide the infrastructure for blockchain games. And when explaining the types of services his team can offer, Williams emphasized the importance of a familiar buying experience for players.

Today, buying cryptocurrencies or NFTs is generally a complex experience, Williams said. It’s something game players aren’t used to. That’s why I’ve spent the last few years trying to make the experience seamless. Developers can add white label wallets that allow players to buy token assets, including token currencies and NFTs, and use them in the game in the same way they bought cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrencies in today’s games. increase.

Therefore, Forte’s main goal is to allow game creators to replace their current virtual economy with an NFT-powered virtual economy. And what this brings to the studio and players is what the IRS is paying attention to.

In the United States and around the world, if players own real value in-game and can trade goods and services with each other until they transmit value through the global economy, it constitutes a regulated activity in many jurisdictions, Williams said. Says. ..

This is an issue that Forte also promises to help developers.

Why attract the IRS when the game already has a virtual economy?

The first follow-up questions most developers, publishers, and gamers have are clear. Why would you want to play a game where you have to fill out tax documents?

And while that may not be a fair feature of how it works, many investors and players are at risk of embracing the outlook for blockchain games. What’s more, why do developers want to focus on features that can be replicated almost completely in an unencrypted way? This is where incentives can outweigh risks.

When it comes to game design, NFT doesn’t really promise anything new. At least not today. What they seem to be able to do is the ability to generate an ever-growing source of revenue that is self-propelled and driven by players.

The benefits of NFTs are extreme. If a developer sells a tokenized in-game item for $ 5, you won’t just get that $ 5. With most blockchain gaming systems, you can earn about 10% whenever NFT sells in the future. So if that $ 5 item sells for $ 100,000, the developer will earn $ 10,000 more from that gear.

However, it is important for the player to bring $ 90,000 home. That speculation will fuel the entire ecosystem and ideally attract more attention and speculation.

Many people should be very rich in doing this. Of course, that’s the point you’ll notice, none of this has anything to do with building an entertaining game. In the world of NFT and blockchain games, fun games are obsolete.

