BYJU’S Announces Launch of Innovation Hub “BYJU’S Lab”





Palo Alto, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-BYJUS, the world’s leading educational technology company, today announced the launch of BYJUS Labs, an innovation hub based in the United Kingdom, the United States and India. With the vision of driving and shaping the future of education, new ventures will nurture new ideas, provide cutting-edge technology and provide breakthrough solutions throughout the BYJUS ecosystem of learning products.

At BYJUS, technology in education is not only about automation, but also about leveraging it in the best possible way for students to become lifelong learners. BYJUS Lab believes that we can sustain the present by innovating for the future, and based on this philosophy, BYJUS Lab helps redefine the role of technology in learning powerful ideas and transforming them into solutions. doing.

BYJUS has been steadily growing and expanding and has been at the center of innovation since its inception 10 years ago. BYJUS Lab is another step in the company’s commitment to transforming the learning experience of children around the world. This is achieved by leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision capabilities, and gamification.

The company is currently looking to leverage its global talent pool by actively recruiting diverse candidates in the UK, US and India. BYJUS Lab aims to make technology transparent to users and ensure that technology-powered education reaches the maximum number of people by forming a strong team of talented individuals. BYJUS Lab unlocks a variety of new jobs to create an exciting and fulfilling environment for experienced and industry-inexperienced machine learning and AI professionals. BYJUS Lab can confuse us and stay ahead of the curve by not only creating faster and better systems, but also creating true intellectual property and cutting-edge research.

According to BYJUS Chief Innovation and Learning Officer DevRoy, the role of online learning is not only to duplicate offline classes in digital space, but also to make them more interactive, engaging and personalized. BYJU’S Lab wants to explore the power of information and technology by combining computing, technology and data capabilities to create more personalized, enhanced and democratized learning. As a global company, we aim to leverage our global talent pool to build innovative tools and leverage new technologies to positively impact the learning experience of children around the world. As we continue to grow and experiment, we do business at the crossroads of business and technology, making innovation a reality and appropriate for end users. We aim to strengthen our team and look forward to working with a bright and curious mind to transform the way children learn.

Innovation occupies an integral part of education, and the talented workforce BYJUS Lab focuses on projects with longer pregnancy cycles, including in-depth analysis to gain valuable insights into children’s learning habits. I guess.

BYJUS is a pioneer in providing contextual, visual world-class programs aimed at helping kids get hooked on learning. The company paves the way for geo-agnostic learning tools at the crossroads of mobile, interactive content, and personalized learning methodologies.

About BYJUS:

BYJUS is the world’s leading edtech company, highly adaptable, engaging and effective learning for students in competitive exams such as LKG, UKG, Classes 1-12 (K-12), and JEE, NEET. The creator of India’s most beloved school learning app, which offers programs. And IAS.

BYJU’S released its flagship product, BYJUS-The Learning App, for Classes 4-12 in 2015. Currently, the app has over 100 million registered students and 6.5 million paid annual subscriptions. With an average of 71 minutes of students spending an average of 71 minutes each day from over 1700 cities, the app is creating a whole new way of learning through visual lessons. Disney BYJU’s Early Learn app was released in June 2019. This is a special offer from BYJU’S for Class 1-3 students featuring Disney’s timely characters. In early 2019, BYJU’S acquired Palo Alto-based educational game maker Osmo, transforming the entire offline learning experience. BYJU’S also acquired White Hat Jr in 2020. This is a Mumbai-based programming start-up focused on giving children coding skills.

In 2021, BYJUS acquired Epic and Great Learning, Aakash Educational Services Limited (ASEL), a market leader and one of India’s most trusted test preparation service providers. BYJUS recently launched BYJUS Future School with the vision of creating active learning around the world and expanding it globally. With 11,000 qualified female teachers, it is available in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and Mexico and will gradually expand to more regions in the near future. In addition, a BYJUS learning app featuring Disney was launched in the United States in July 2021 to allow 48-year-olds to learn mathematics, language, and reading through an interactive learning journey combined with Disney’s world-class storytelling. Helps you explore, practice, and understand concepts.

BYJUS is a powerful and prominent investor such as Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers, CPPIB, General Atlantic, Tencent, Sequoia Capital, Sofina, Verlinvest, IFC, Aarin Capital, TimesInternet, Lightspeed Venture, Tiger Global, Owl Ventures and Qatar Investment Authority. It is supported by. ..

BYJUS programs provide a world-class learning experience that makes learning contextual and visual. The app is designed to adapt to every student’s unique learning style, depending on the pace, size and style of learning. BYJU’S paves the way for a new era of geo-agnostic learning tools, located in the cross section of mobile, interactive content and personalized learning techniques. BYJUS is also the official sponsor of the Indian cricket team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006343/en/BYJU%25E2%2580%2599S-Announces-The-Launch-Of-Innovation-Hub-%25E2%2580%2598BYJU%25E2%2580%2599S-Lab%25E2%2580%2599 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos