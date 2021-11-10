Animal Crossing update makes flick and CJ sounds even more gay





Image: Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a great game. Nintendo is very stubborn, thanks to the introduction of two new characters, Goth and Bug-loving Cameleon Flick and Sporty and Fish-loving Beaver CJ, but they’re just roommates, but fans, especially last week’s big ones. After the explosive growth of content, we have to see our friends as romantic couples.

Latest Animal Crossing: The New Horizons update adds a lot of new things to the game. In particular, a paid extension called Happy Home Paradise that asks you to design villas for different villagers, and the long-awaited revival of the Brewsters Cafe. ,roost. Both of these are fun additions to games that were previously hungry for new content, but Im is personally more excited about how to extend the relationship between Flick and CJ.

Some of the hints that Flick and CJ are more than friends are subtle. As Jack Doe pointed out on Twitter, Flick was initially reluctant to design a villa until he knew that CJ could move with him. There also seems to be a very moving moment when Flick surveys the parcels of land on which their homes will be built and the CJ gently says they like it here. I absolutely love these boys.

The roost is also a great place to learn more about the Animal Crossing cast. A good cup of Joe apparently makes animals very talkative about their lives. New Halloween randomizes café patrons according to who lives on the island, but you can also use Amiibo figures and cards to invite specific characters. In other words, you can call Flick and CJ to get together and call their fathers Nat and Chip respectively. Both appeared in previous games.

G / O media may receive fees

$ 13 off

New Pokemon Snap-Nintendo Switch

Twenty years later, it’s a fun sequel that we never imagined. Finally, the content to explore has increased, and Pokemon can now take cute pictures while dancing and eating apples.

Similar to the villa scenario, Flick brings CJ when invited. The reverse is also true. Chip also brings his son, but CJ is only talking about flicks. In rare cases, he may monopolize the CJ, but he gives some advice on the relationship. Again, it sounds suspicious as if we were talking about flicks. And while Flick and his dad don’t look at bugs, the former likes to keep them as pets and the latter just wants to eat them. Nat seems to be very supportive of his son’s relationship with the controlling CJ.

Listen, I’m not fooling myself here. I know it’s unlikely that Nintendo intentionally designed Flick and CJ as boyfriends. Officially, they simply remain business partners, roommates, and best friends. But gay couples are still rare in entertainment, especially when it comes to family-friendly media such as Animal Crossing, so take what we can get.

Flick and CJ are gay and the story is over.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/animal-crossing-s-unofficial-gay-couple-gets-even-gayer-1848025029 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos