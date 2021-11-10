We are constantly focusing on innovation: Nachiket Sukhtankar, MD, DXC Technology





Once you understand the potential challenges quickly, mobilize the right experts, and solve the problem, you can implement learning in a similar situation. (Representative image)

DXC Technology is an American technology company that provides B2BIT services. The Global Innovation and Delivery Center employs approximately 130,000 people in more than 70 countries. The largest of these is India, followed by the Philippines, Central Europe and Vietnam. In IT services that pioneer technology through automation, predictive analytics, and AI / ML, it is very important to attract and retain the best talent, said Nachiket Sukhtankar, India Managing Director of DXC Technology. I told Sudhir Chowdhary in an interview. excerpt:

How important is Indian business to your company? Our Global Innovation and Delivery Center (GIDC) model is an important component within DXC. The GIDC structure, which includes centers in India, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Eastern Europe, allows customers to benefit across three major dimensions, scale, superior delivery, and innovation. Attracting and retaining the best talent is critical to technology pioneering IT services through automation, predictive analytics, and AI / ML. DXC has a long relationship with India. We source the resources we need from the campuses we want and our experienced talent pool.

The second aspect is the constant focus on providing excellence to our customers and colleagues. DXC solves, implements, modernizes, and manages some of the most complex enterprise IT environments, many of which run on GIDC. Even more beneficial to our customers is to develop deeper knowledge and expertise through our service line structure for all the work we do at DXC around the world, not just about 650 customers serving from India. .. Once you understand the potential challenges quickly, mobilize the right experts, and solve the problem, you can implement learning in a similar situation.

The third dimension is innovation. This is the core of everything DXC does. The right people, the complexity and challenges we tackle, and the size of the GIDC combine to create the perfect environment for innovation. We train new technologies, enable teams to share experiences and best practices, understand why projects are successful, and provide insights and innovation opportunities for problems that prove to be difficult. From doing so, we are constantly trying to improve what we do every day for our customers.

How does DXC help companies address technology gaps? DXC transforms customers’ businesses by adopting the right technology and superior delivery. The DXCs Enterprise Technology Stack includes insurance BpaaS and BPO, analytics and engineering, applications, cloud, security, IT outsourcing, and modern workplace expertise.

We leverage our strength in transforming your business by designing and implementing technology solutions. In addition to solving your challenges, we bring the best DXC talent to your account. This is part of our ongoing investment in our customers, from talented people to cutting-edge technology.

We recognize that we cannot provide excellence without simplifying the way we operate both externally with our customers and internally with our colleagues. We have the tools and technologies we need to simplify our business. Even during the global health crisis, we had to rethink our strategy, but delivery was unaffected and we have been endorsed by our customers.

As telecommuting is becoming a new norm, businesses face many challenges, including security concerns. Virtual work may now be seen as a new common sense, but even before the current crisis, DXC already supported a business model that many colleagues had the flexibility to do. Work remotely. In a sense, we were well prepared. We are very focused on providing our employees with the tools, features, and guidance to provide them while working virtually, as well as respecting the privacy of our customers. Data security is a top priority for both DXC and our customers.

Get live stocks from BSE, NSE, US market, latest NAV, mutual fund portfolios, check out the latest IPO news, best performance IPOs, calculate taxes with income tax calculation tools, top gain, top loser, best Understand the market for equity funds. Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook.

Financial Express is currently on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz News and updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/industry/technology/interview-nachiket-sukhtankar-managing-director-india-dxc-technology-we-have-a-relentless-focus-on-innovation/2365874/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos