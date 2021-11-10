Samsung announces the world’s first LPDDR5X RAM for mobile phones





Image: Samsung

Not to be confused with the new DDR5 RAM for desktops deployed with Intel’s new 12th generation CPUs, Samsung today announced the industry’s first LPDDR5X DRAM for smartphones and mobile devices.

Compared to the LPDDR5 memory already used in many mobile phones, Samsung claims that the new LPDDR5X DRAM can process data at up to 8.5 Gbps. It’s 1.3 times faster than standard LPDDR5 RAM (6.4 Gbps) and consumes 20% less power.

LPDDR5X is based on a new 14 nanometer process, and Samsung was the first manufacturer to offer a 16GB LPDDR5X module, which can also be combined to provide up to 64GB of RAM on a single device.

In addition to the 8.5 Gbps data rate increase, another major upgrade to LPDDR5X is 16 per channel across the board, as opposed to standard LPDDR5, which varies between 8 to 16 memory banks depending on the configuration. It is designed to support memory banks in.

In addition to being used in future high-end mobile phones, Samsung will support a wide range of high-speed applications in categories such as Metaverse, with the new LPDDR5X DRAM, like 5G, AI, automotive, and all other companies these days. It states that it is designed to do.

G / O media may receive fees

All colors Gizmodo on the market today describe these premium headphones as annoyingly amazing. This is the lowest Apple AirPods Max I’ve ever seen.

According to Sang Joon Hwang, VP of Samsung Electronics and Head of DRAM Design, Samsung LPDDR5X extends the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones and is new to AI-based edge applications such as servers and automobiles. Brings functionality.

The company has begun working with chip makers to establish a more viable framework for the expanding digital real world, adding that apparently this overcharged DRAM will be the foundation of that reality.

Samsung does not provide a specific timeline for when LPDDR5X DRAM will appear on real consumer devices, but Samsung plans to use new memory to support new VR and AR applications. Based on, it’s not surprising to see LPDDRX5 DRAM popping up on your device (probably sometime next year, some kind of AR / VR headset).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/samsungs-super-charged-dram-will-power-future-phones-an-1848024847 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos