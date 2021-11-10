Warning Google Chrome can track any movements of Android users and share their location with the site





ANDROID users have been warned that Google Chrome will automatically share mobile phone motion data with websites accessed on the device and prompt the phone to remove the app altogether.

The shocking discovery was made recently by security researcher Tommy Misuk revealing in a thread on a tweet on October 29th.

1

Google Chrome automatically shares Android user location data

In a post, Mysk said, “Using the Chrome browser on Android, you can access your mobile accelerometer data on every website you visit.

Smartphone accelerometers detect the user’s orientation and position and are considered very sensitive.

This sensor allows you to switch from portrait mode to landscape mode and track your location on the map.

Researchers have previously discovered that using the sensor alone, apps and sites can collect information about your emotional state, heart rate, sleep habits, and more.

By design, Mysk found that Google Chrome could request that motion data from any website that the user clicked on.

Websites do this to monitor ad interactions, see ad impressions, and track your device.

According to Mysk, Google does this even if your browser is set to “secret mode”.

A recent article by Forbes asks Android users to remove Google Chrome from their phones after discovery.

“Facebook is not the most successful data harvester in the world for which the award is given to Google,” said Zack Doffman of Forbes. In reality, Facebook / Meta acts as a lightning rod, but Google is a much bigger threat to your privacy.

"But Facebook is the most successful data harvester in the world and its award is given to Google. Unlike Facebook, which was hit hard by Apple's latest privacy measures, Google's digital advertising revenue continues to skyrocket.

“In reality, Facebook / Meta acts as a lightning rod, but Google is a much bigger threat to your privacy.”

He continued. “Chrome is happy to collect this information for others while Facebook collects this information on its own. Basically, it’s very confidential about all your activities and all your actions. All high-quality information is available free of charge. “

For those who don’t want to take the drastic action of removing the app altogether, there is an easier solution to stop Chrome from tracking your movements.

Similarly, given Android designed by Google, there are many benefits to continuing to use Chrome instead of changing to another browser.

To disable Google’s sharing of this data, simply toggle the setting and you can disable motion data sharing from your Chrome settings.

How to disable the setting

To do this, follow the steps below.

Open the app and tap the three dots in the upper right corner to[設定]Choose. Then scroll down and[サイトの設定],[モーションセンサー]Tap in that order. Toggle off to prevent future third-party sites from requesting motion data.

In a statement to Mysks’ investigation, Google said: “We have deliberately limited the resolution of Chrome’s motion sensor, and since 2019 we have introduced controls that allow users to completely block access to the device’s motion sensor from their website.

“We take user security and privacy seriously and have always been working on new ways to improve Chrome’s security and privacy.

Chrome is the most popular browser in the world and is controlled by the search engine giant that controls 75% of web tracking.

Cyber ​​expert Zak Doffman explains why you need to remove Chrome app from your Android smartphone

