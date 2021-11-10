Pixel 6 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung S21 Ultra: Zoom Shootout





Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The Pixel 6 smartphone is daring and could be two of the best smartphones Google has ever made. Both, especially professional models, have a lot to love. It has a gorgeous 6.7-inch, 120Hz display, a modest price of $ 899 (849, AU $ 1,299), and of course a camera. It’s always a camera. The prominent camera bar on the back houses three shooters: the main 50-megapixel camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens that offers 4x optical zoom.

That last camera is especially important. After the widespread adoption of portrait and night modes, zoom is becoming a major phone camera feature for many businesses. This is especially true for Samsung, which sold the last two Galaxy S flagships based on 100x zoom.

So how do the Pixel 6 Pro stack up? Here in Sydney, I did a field test on the iPhone 13 Pro, the biggest mobile phone launch of the season. I found that the iPhone generally performed better with optical zoom (that is, up to 3x, which maximizes the 13 Pro), but when zoomed out further, the Pixel is decisively better. I also compared the Pixel 6 Pro with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and had a longer zoom, but I was surprised that the Pixel 6 Pro was better than the Zoom Master.

iPhone vs. Pixel: Optical Collision

First, let’s compare the iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro directly with a 3x zoom. In other words, the iPhone 13 Pro uses a dedicated 3x optical telephoto camera, and the Pixel 6 uses the main wide-angle camera to digitally crop it to 3x.

My first example was taken on a bright sunny day with a mural painted in bright colors and action shots by a cricket player.

I took this photo on a Pixel using a standard wide-angle lens at 1x to set the scene.

Daniel Van Boom / CNET

Magnify 3x to see how the iPhone and Pixel capture images differently. The iPhone takes warm pictures. In particular, it is found in the various shades of green produced on each phone. Whether this is good or bad depends greatly on the taste, so set it aside for the time being. Pixel photos appear to have been significantly boosted by applying the Instagram “Structure” filter. Details that look subtle in iPhone photos are clearly visible in Pixel photos. Notice the crack between the bowler’s artwork and the woman on his left.

I like the more natural and vibrant look of the iPhone, but I might like the details that the Pixel’s processing brings.

Next, enjoy the rotten works of art found in the alleys.

For reference, here’s a picture of the Google Pixel 6 Pro taken with the main camera at 1x.

Daniel Van Boom / CNET

Below are the pictures taken at 3x on each phone. Again, the lighting conditions are perfect. However, this time the results are no longer ambiguous. The iPhone 13 photos are brighter, have higher contrast and have taken more photos. If you look at the crevices and crevices in the canvas, you can see much more detail in the iPhone shots. In this case, it’s a depressing detail, but it’s still a detail!

The following is a more complex example. The photo below was taken at night, but it is a lit up environment. This time the Pixel photo is brighter, but it’s not always a good idea. The Pixel rendition has an unbalanced light that improves the contrast of the iPhone version. (See Black Cactus Barrels.)

At the same time, Pixel managed to pick up the details that the iPhone missed. Most notable is the cactus spider web on the right. This is also an example of what I’ve noticed on the Pixel. I hate shadows. The Pixel camera is working hard to capture the details of the darkened areas on the iPhone. Also, the Pixel 6 Pro uses the main camera for trimming, which has some advantages.

The following is not a zoom shot, but I wanted to include it to give you an overview of the Pixel 6 Pro. In the cactus picture above, you can see that illuminating the area in a way that looks artificial can cause a flashback. The picture below is impressive because it captures a lot of information that the iPhone misses.

In the dark, I’ve noticed that the iPhone is generally better, though not always. In the mural picture below, the iPhone was able to capture more light and detail. However, keep in mind that the Pixel shots are darker in color.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro, 3x zoom.

Daniel Van Boom / CNET

And it turns out that if the Pixel can produce images that appear to be over-processed during the day, it’s often the opposite at night. In the stone cross comparison below, the iPhone version is brighter, but more noisy and unsightly than the Pixel.

Now let’s get closer to quadruple on each phone. This means that the Pixel 6 Pro uses a 4x optical telephoto camera, while the iPhone uses a 3x telephoto camera and digitally crops to achieve 4x magnification. To do. The difference isn’t big, but it’s still noticeable. Digital zoom, which magnifies the iPhone 3x to 4x, results in some noticeable processing and some loss of vitality.

The latter effect can be seen in the comparison below. The Pixel’s photos are a bit sharper, but the iPhone’s digital zoom makes them less saturated. For example, the green of the tree is much richer on the Pixel.

Almost the same is true for these pictures of the head of the statue below. Note again that the Pixel tends to illuminate shadows, in this case fellow faces. But also check how vibrant the colors on the Pixel shots are.

In the picture of the dog run sign below, the iPhone’s digital zoom leads to obvious hard work with image processing. The leaves of the grass, the ripples of water, and the texture of the sign all appear to be artificially sharpened.

Long view

When it comes to longer zooms, the Pixel 6 Pro is the winner-there’s a big difference.

The comparison below is a photo taken at 10x magnification on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro. Return to the water cooler decorated with cricket figures, but from afar. The difference is important. iPhone shots are noisy and blurry. (Note: The iPhone’s “10x” zoom is regularly deeper than the “10x” zoom on both the Pixel and Samsung Galaxy.)

Below is a 10x zoom shot taken by the Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is building its brand with zoom. Given how great the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is in zooming, I was surprised to see that it outperforms here with a 10x pixel zoom. The Pixel 6 Pro looked sharper and had more vibrant colors, as seen in field greens and water coolers. The Pixel 6 Pro digitally crops the 4x telephoto camera, but with a great software feature called SuperRes Zoom to improve the image. The Galaxy S21 Ultra relies on a 10x optical zoom telephoto camera.

The photo below of my booker De Witt Funko Pop was taken in a sunny environment. The Pixel 6 Pro photos are much more balanced in both color and lighting. Zoom photos on your iPhone have an unnatural warm glow. Pixel’s sharpness improvements go beyond bookers. Compare the text on the spine of the book.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra was better than the iPhone, but it still cost many of the same issues. Both Booker and the book behind him had less distortion, but a warm glow and less detail. Pixel wins again.

OK, hard mode. Can you see the lilac-blooming tree all the way to the other side of the field? Let’s zoom in 10 times.

For reference, I took a 1x photo with the main camera of the Pixel 6 Pro.

Daniel Van Boom / CNET

The photos below were taken with both Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone with 10x digital zoom. This is a photo that is difficult to grab on any phone, as the leaves provide ample opportunity for noise. And boy, is there any noise? Still, the iPhone is more distorted because the leaves look much finer on the Pixel.

Below is a comparison of the Pixel and Galaxy S21 Ultra in the same scene shot at 10x. The Pixel photos are better than the Galaxy photos, and they are flat and dull when compared.

It’s impressive that the Pixel 6 Pro outperforms the S21 Ultra at 10x zoom. Because deep zoom is known for the S21 Ultra. However, keep in mind that the Pixel’s digital zoom is “just” 20x compared to the Galaxy’s 100x.

For more information on the Pixel 6 Pro, see our colleague Andy Hoyle’s detailed review of the Pixel 6 Pro.

