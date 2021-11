Smith’s latest goggles innovation could be a game changer

Over the last few years, the snow goggles industry has made great strides in adapting to different facial dimensions and shapes. Many goggles are now available in a variety of sizes, as well as Asian fit or low bridge options. These options feature an additional layer of foam lining for a firm and comfortable seat on the face.

Now with Smith’s new I / O Mag Imprint 3D goggles, a more personalized fit for you is just a tap with the app and a few fingers. I was quite impressed with the opportunity to beta test the technology Smith just announced today.

How does it work? First, download Smith’s custom app to your iPhone or iPad. Then scan your face with a selfie lens and record and upload all the curves and contours. This process only takes a few minutes. Smith then uses the data to 3D print the customized frame, manually assemble it into Smith I / O MAG goggles, and deliver it within two weeks.

That’s exactly what I did in late October, and just last week the goggles appeared on time. At first glance, they looked like typical (great) I / OMAG pairs. However, upon closer inspection, I noticed that the frames were not perfectly symmetrical. At first I thought this was a mistake, but until I realized it, neither was my face. In some places, the form is oriented to correspond to the unique, hem, character of my face.

Beta tester and the results of his tests.

Steve Mazzucci

When I tried them, the real difference came. They certainly fit perfectly. I’m lucky that most goggles look like they fit my face perfectly. But these are very comfortable and I think they can really be game changers for those who are having a hard time finding the right ones.

What impresses me most is how easy the process is. You don’t have to go to the store to get in shape. You don’t even have to burst the tape measure at home. Apple’s Face ID and Smith technology do all the work. Simply select the straps and lenses you need and use the app to scan the ugly mug. Then sit down and wait for the arrival of custom-made goggles with two ChromaPop lenses, a Smith x goggle lens protector, a protective hard case, and a microfiber bag.

Two important things to note: The frame is custom, but it fits standard I / O MAG lenses, so it’s easy to get more lenses or replace damaged lenses. And yes, this customization process is offered at a premium price. Regular I / O MAG goggles cost between $ 270 and $ 300. The price of I / O MAG Imprint 3D is $ 450.

However, this new process can be invaluable if finding the right goggles to fit is a lifelong hassle.

