Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 reviews front engine V12 crescendo





The most powerful pure petrol engine road car engine Ferrari has ever made. The naturally aspirated V12 spins up to 9,500 rpm and produces 819 bhp. Yes, the numbers alone are enough to surprise you with Ferrari’s new 812 Competizione, the latest special series Ferrari at the top of the V12 series, following the glorious tire trucks of the F12 TdF and 599 GTO. Back, the original 1960s GTO and 250 GT SWB. These are quite a few cars, but Ferrari is busy creating more than a great engine to turn the 812 Superfast into a Competizione.

Nevertheless, starting with the engine feels just as good no matter where you start. The F140 series V12, first seen in Enzo with a 65 degree V-angle, holds 6.5 liters of capacity from ultra-fast speeds. However, many changes have been made to create this HB variant. The block contains a titanium rod (40% lighter) and a piston coated with a low friction DLC (diamond-like coating) compound. It has a significantly revised cylinder head, a sliding finger cam follower that allows for high rev limits of 500 rpm, and a completely new intake system with a compact plenum, but with variable length to maintain low-end torque. There is an inlet torque for.

The result is 30bhp higher than the 819bhp Superfasts F140 GA engine. This seems to be a slightly surreal amount of power to extract from such an engine, from a fully certified road car, of course, unless your name is Cosworth. The sacrifice was a slight reduction in torque from the 812 Superfasts 530lbft to 510lbft. Interestingly, this is virtually the same as the old F12 released in 2012, proving to be able to track power and revs, but the already highly tuned naturally aspirated engine is completely different. It’s a problem.

Connected to an improved 7-speed twin-clutch gearbox, it spits out through a new exhaust system that fans out widely to allow for a large rear diffuser, and instead of an exhaust trim, the characteristic rectangular end that is the actual climax of the system. Get out of. It’s probably the first time in decades that Ferrari didn’t have the modern idea of ​​an exhaust finisher.

Learn more about the technical configuration of Competizione. However, between Ferrari’s aerodynamics and its internal Centro Stile division, the Competizione is shorter, wider and menacing than the regular Superfast. The passing air is carefully controlled throughout the car, with the distinctive feature that the blades running across the hood allow air to escape from different locations, and partly possible by not requiring rear visibility. It’s a big integrated rear wing. Instead, the rear window is a solid carbon panel, which itself is adorned with a vortex generator, and the rear camera system provides visibility into what’s behind it. The underside of the car is particularly flat, and the lower pier proves that the rear diffuser is certainly a very serious device.

Especially with the introduction of Virtual Wheelbase 3.0, electronic devices have not been ignored. In addition to steering the rear wheels, the actuators on each wheel allowed each rear wheel to steer independently of each other. When accelerating hard on a straight, the rear toe out to reduce tire resistance. If you apply a sudden brake, the rear will toe in for added stability. Do you want to take the slow right corner? The outer wheel then toe-in more than the inner, not only improving turn-in, but also increasing lateral grip by preloading the outer tire with a slight side slip so as not to start from zero grip. For example, you can switch courses with the S bend and adjust the inner wheels better to switch to towing than a traditional rear wheel steering vehicle. Takes faster, faster corners, less effect and better stability. It’s very clever, but after all, Ferrari is confident in moving to 275-width front tires, knowing that the rear axle has the support and movement to control things. It means that it is.

As expected, there’s still a lot to talk to the 812 Competizione, but it’s time to grab the steering wheel. The cabin is dominated by carbon fiber and Alcantara, at least in the cars we’ve seen, and the layout of the TFT screen and common switchgear is known to anyone who has ever driven ultra-fast. prize. The V12 comes to life explosively and feels very sensitive to throttle, but the noise is very serious. Immediately it’s more purposeful than super fast, but the inclusion of a GPF filter means it makes a loud noise from the outside, but it doesn’t dominate the surroundings.

The first impression is that the usual Ferrari methodology exists and is correct. The steering is light and very fast and the whole car feels very tense. I could only drive on the Fiorano circuit today, so I have to wait for the judgment of manners, but I don’t have time to speed up at full throttle from the beginning on the course.

The V12 simply spins and spins. It takes some determination to actually lock the throttle, the rewards are endless, soaring delivery or raw power, feel intimidating on the circuit, and aggressively exorbitant on public roads. Must be. The gear shift is certainly as smooth as possible and I love how the engine hoops down. As soon as you turn the wheel, the nose really wants to push it to the top. It turns out that small and accurate input is important to keep the car calm. With all that power at your disposal, it’s not surprising that the rear part comes off very easily, but it’s easy to see that Competizione works in a relatively easy way.

When the Michelin Cup 2R tires (Pirelli Corsus is an option for road use) get hot, genuine communication is provided here, even if that information needs to be processed quickly to stay on the car. No one could call the 819bhp car friendly, but Competizione doesn’t feel the knife edge and instead encourages you to use more and more engine power as you become more confident. It’s a shame that the brakes feel a little harder during the workout. There are suggestions that the carbon discs and the new SF90 duct calipers may not have been properly cooled in previous runs, but with tremors and extended braking distances, a lifetime to slow down what is still a heavy machine. It suggests that you are working hard (despite the weight loss of 38kg) over super fast).

Price and rivals

If you start checking the option box, it will easily exceed 0.5 mils if you first allow build slots, but it will create about 999 comps starting at 446,970 (plus 599 Aperta versions included). Will be). Still, these numbers are the larger numbers in the car that seem to be defined by such, but in reality they are warm, sensual, deeply charismatic, if not surprisingly exciting. It is a kind of road racer.

