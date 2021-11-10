Google Pixel 6 Best Case: How to Keep Your New Android Smartphone Safe





The best Google Pixel 6 case keeps your new shiny smartphone as good as it was on the day you got it. While doing so, they can also look stylish and match your aesthetic perfectly.

It’s not cheap, but it’s important to keep your Google Pixel 6 safe from the easy daily shocks and shocks that occur throughout the day. You can avoid that by choosing the best Pixel 6 case.

We’ve considered the many options currently available and selected the 10 best cases for Google Pixel 6 to keep your smartphone safe.

Not all of these Google Pixel 6 cases are in the test lab yet, but based on expert opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands available, we consider them worth a look.

Our choices take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product features, and unique features. There should be an ideal choice for you here.

(Image credit: Google)

1. Google Pixel 6 case

Official selection from Google

Reason to buy

+ Shock absorbing case + Raised edge

Reasons to avoid

-Limited color options

The official Google Pixel 6 case is guaranteed to look pretty smooth on your phone. It has a two-layer structure with excellent shock absorption. On top of that, there are raised edges that help protect your phone from knocks and drops.

There are only three color schemes to choose from, but the case is made from 30% recycled recycled material, giving you the peace of mind that it’s helping the planet a little.

(Image credit: Bellroy)

2. Bellroy leather case for Pixel 6

Another official option, with leather

Reason to buy

+ Premium leather + Smooth design

Reasons to avoid

-Not vegan friendly

The Bellroy leather case, made from leather working group leather with a premium gold rating, looks great. It wraps the case tightly from end to end and is comfortable to hold.

The rounded edges and slim profile mean it’s unobtrusive, but it looks great. It’s only available in two colors and isn’t completely vegan friendly, but for everyone else, it adds luxury to your phone at a reasonable price.

(Image credit: Caseology)

3. Caseology Vault

Proper protection

Reason to buy

+ Simple design + Military grade protection

Reasons to avoid

-It looks too simple

If you need a safe case and don’t worry about fashion statements, there’s Caseology Vault. With a simple and flexible design, it remains sturdy. This case is fine with a few drops, as it’s thanks to its military grade protection.

With a sturdy sandstone-textured body and built-in grip, you don’t have to worry about slipping off your grip and it’s easy to grab.

(Image credit: Spigen)

4. Spigen Tough Armor

Another protection choice

Reason to buy

+ Military grade protection + Built-in kickstand

Reasons to avoid

-Slightly bulky

The Spigen Tough Armor case with built-in kickstand does more than just protect your phone. It’s also useful when you want to see something or give someone a gift.

The combination of TPU and polycarbonate provides adequate protection from drops and scratches with foam technology, plus a layer of impact resistance. Great for clumsy phone owners.

(Image credit: Crave)

5. Longing for dual guard

Options for bold color lovers

Reason to buy

+ Rich color choices + Covers the entire phone

Reasons to avoid

-Buttons don’t suit everyone’s tastes

With a wide selection of colors, Crave Dual Guard is the right option for anyone who wants to show their taste better. It has a fairly compact profile that is easy to grip with protection from drops and scratches that cover the entire phone.

So the switch to the tactile button included in the case isn’t for everyone, but it feels good to tap.

(Image credit: Spigen)

6. Spigen Slim Armor

Make your phone function as a wallet

Reason to buy

+ Slim design + Card holder

Reasons to avoid

-Not compatible with wireless charging

You’ll need to remove the Spigen Slim Armor for wireless charging, but otherwise it’s very convenient. It provides a double layer of protection and air cushion technology to keep you safe.

There is also an external card slot that can hold up to two cards so that it can also be used as a wallet. It covers all the bases, so it’s a shame that it needs to be removed for wireless charging, but otherwise it’s reliable.

(Image credit: Poetic Revolution)

7. Poetic revolutionary case

A bulky choice, but strong protection

Reason to buy

+ Rugged design + Built-in kickstand and screen protector

Reasons to avoid

-Bulk

The bulky but well-protected Poetic Revolution Case provides military-grade levels of protection. The rugged fit doesn’t fit everyone’s needs and pockets, but you don’t have to worry about damage.

It has extra raised lips and horns, and a built-in screen protector, so everything is safe. It also has a built-in kickstand that is ideal for downtime.

(Image credit: Sucnakp)

8. Sucnakp case

Strong grip

Reason to buy

+ Fits well with phone style + Accurate cutout

Reasons to avoid

-Slightly bulky

The Sucnakp case guarantees that it looks a lot like your Google Pixel 6 smartphone before you install the case, and is perfect for users who need the same style as before. The outer grip is easy to grip, so you can hold it firmly at any time.

On top of that, the TPU material provides high quality impact protection. Plus, it always looks like a part because of the precise cutouts.

(Image credit: Ghostek)

9. Ghostek Covert

Ghostly design

Reason to buy

+ Clear case + Thin design

Reasons to avoid

-May get dirty

If you like the look of the Google Pixel 6, Ghostek Covert is a clear case that provides the original colors. Along with shock absorption protection, the bumper edge that protects the screen and camera lens is raised.

The ultra-thin design makes it comfortable in your pocket, and the non-slip handgrip is even more useful. Obviously, it can get dirty over time, but otherwise it looks pretty good.

(Image credit: Foluu)

10. Foluu case

Combine wallet and phone case

Reason to buy

+ Wallet and case + Comfortable material

If you need a wallet as well as a case, Foluu Case does it all. It provides a room for 3 cards and some cash while protecting your phone. With premium synthetic soft canvas and flexible TPU material inside, it has enough protection.

It may be a little bulky, but it’s very convenient to cover two tasks at once.

Summary of today’s deals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/best/best-google-pixel-6-cases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos