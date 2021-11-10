Illuminate the flames of innovation





Development can be seen through several stories:

If you have been to China in recent years, you will definitely be familiar with smart payments. Wang Yue, who is called the “father of QR code” in China, established the Smart Payment Industry Inspire Research Institute in the Jinan Innovation Zone in collaboration with Shandong Industrial Technology Research Institute with the aim of developing a new industrial ecosystem. Currently, Inspiry is providing 500,000 speakers for payment alerts to India, a QR code base for Japanese vending machines to promote a smart payment model with financial level security. We are also promoting mobile payments.

The National Palace Museum-themed lipstick produced by Bloomage Biotech is very popular. Lipsticks rich in hyaluronic acid give a unique moisturizing effect. In the 1990s, acid was an expensive raw material of $ 5,000 per kilogram. Bloomage Chief Scientist Guo Xueping and his team have broken down the technological barriers in this sector and made great strides in industrial production. Today, Bloomage Biotech accounts for almost half of the global market share in this sector. Meanwhile, the Jinan Innovation Zone is also the world’s largest hub for hyaluronic acid production and sales.

With a healthy institutional and policy ecosystem, the Jinan Innovation Zone continues to pool resources and seek new progress. This dynamic highland of science and technology innovation has produced many results over the last three decades. These include China’s first high-end fault-tolerant computer with intellectual property rights and smart tracks, the first nanometer-thick large single-crystal lithium niobate thin film, and a 40,000W ultra-high power laser cutting machine. It will be. World mixed cord blood transplantation.

Resources for science and technology innovation are concentrated in the Jinan Innovation Zone. The zone is home to a variety of high-level R & D platforms, including the Jinan Science and Innovation City of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Jinan Base of the National Institute of Quantum Information Science, and the China Arithmetic Valley. It boasts 260 R & D institutions, 1,214 high-tech companies, 2,358 innovative companies, and 120 listed companies above the state level.

Foreign companies are also flocking here. Festo, a German industrial control and automation company, has established the largest and most technologically advanced production center and logistics hub here. Hitachi, a world-class electrical equipment manufacturer, has launched an important strategic cooperation project in this zone, making it one of the four major 1,100kV gas insulated switchgear manufacturers in China. In addition, the Jinan Innovation Zone is developing a green, new energy-driven energy-saving industry to contribute to climate change initiatives.

The Jinan Innovation Zone aims to open up more widely as a new innovation highland along the Yellow River, sharing its experience so that innovation torches can illuminate more places around the world. And I look forward to interacting with more countries and regions. ..

China Mosaic http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

Jinan Innovation Zone: Illuminates the Flame of Innovation http://www.china.org.cn/video/2021-11/09/content_77860925.htm

Source China.org.cn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinan-innovation-zone-lighting-the-flame-of-innovation-301419360.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos