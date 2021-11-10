Who goes up and who goes down with Boston technology





The COVID-19 pandemic hit many businesses in the closure and layoffs, but boosted digital businesses as more people worked, shopped, and played online.

Now that the pandemic is receding, I’m starting to see how many changes stay here. One of the highlights is the results of the local technology business, which reports quarterly results. There were quite a few winners and losers in the third quarter.

Among the winners, Rapid7 continues to benefit from the growing demand for cybersecurity. Teradyne and Entegris are contributing to the booming semiconductor industry to catch up with the shortages that began during COVID. In addition, iRobots has recorded strong sales due to the addition of new features to its automatic cleaning bots. All four have risen at least 9% in stock since their earnings report by Monday.

The reaction was more modest to some of the big companies that posted results as expected by Wall Street analysts. Akamai, HubSpot, DraftKings, and PTC had very little stock response to the report. Meanwhile, General Electric announced on Tuesday plans to split it into three companies, although the story wasn’t profitable. Its inventory has increased slightly.

On the contrary, once a breakthrough insurance software startup, Duck Creek Technologies has discovered how unacceptable investors are to miss large-scale expectations. Earnings increased 21% in the previous quarter, below analysts’ expectations, according to Bain’s spin-off. Since then, inventories have fallen by 34%.

And while people bought a lot of furniture online while at home and benefited Wayfair, they are now finding other ways to spend, especially traveling and eating out. Wayfairs revenue plummeted 19% in the previous quarter, resulting in a loss of $ 78 million in net income. Since then, inventories have fallen by 9%.

Unfortunately, the stock market is a game of hope for TripAdvisor in my hometown of tech company Needam. After rivals like Expedia reported a strong recovery in travel spending, investors expected Tripadvisor to be just as profitable. As a result, earnings doubled to $ 303 million in the third quarter from last year’s decline, which was actually worse than expected. Stock prices have fallen this morning and are now down 7%. Perhaps the problem hasn’t been resolved is that CEO Steve Kaufer, announced late Monday, resigned without a replacement name. (Kaufer will stay until a successor is appointed.)

Again, not everything that happens on Wall Street makes sense. Wex, a payment technology company in Portland, Maine, reported a 26% increase in revenue, exceeding analysts’ expectations. However, stock prices began to fall almost immediately and have fallen 15% so far.

Some of the recent additions to Boston’s public tech lineup have not yet been reported. Toast reveals how the quarter progressed at the end of Tuesday, and Ginkgo Bioworks will report the results on November 15. Expectations for both are very high.

You can contact Aaron Pressman at aaron.pressman @ globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ ampressman.

