Google Nest Hub’s sleep tracking feature is similar to Fitbit





Google will bundle sleep detection with Fitbit Premium in 2023. Photo: Andrew Liszewski / Gizmodo

Google’s latest Nest Hub tracks sleep from nightstands. The company said when the display went on sale, the sleep detection feature was a preview of future subscription services. Now you know more about the features and costs of NestHub.

With a smartwatch on your wrist or a sensor under your pillow, not everyone sleeps. Google’s 2nd generation Nest Hub smart display is a more passive (and therefore more convenient) way to track your sleep. Nest Hub does not use a camera instead, but uses technology developed through Google’s Project Soli. This technology uses a small radar-based chip to track sleep movements. It’s slightly less invasive than a wearable device and a bit more accurate than putting your smartphone on the bedside.

Google has released an update that improves NestHub’s sleep algorithm. This update introduces a more detailed reading of the morning lights, deeps, rems, and awakening periods after a night’s sleep. This is similar to what you see after wearing your Fitbit or Oura ring while you sleep.

See Reading updated Sleep Sensing data from Nest Hubs. Image: Google

According to a Google blog post, the duration and quality screen tells you how long you were at each stage of sleep. If you share your sleep space with other warm bodies, cats, dogs, or snoring partners, Google Nest Hub incorporates them into your statistics. Coughing and snoring outside the calibrated sleeping area[その他の音]Will be displayed on the timeline marked as. It also shows other loud noises that you may have slept on.

Google is completely committed to the wellness support features of Nest Hubs. The update also includes access to Calm, a popular meditation app that offers chill-out playlists, guided meditation, and relaxation techniques. Calm offers some services through Google’s smart display. To try meditation, instead of launching the app on your smartphone, you can instruct Google to start meditation on Nest Hub. If you’re a Calm Premium member ($ 70 a year), you can dive into the entire meditation catalog. However, if you do not, you will be able to access the free Calm content from your display.

Starting in 2023, Google will integrate Sleep Sensing into Fitbit Premium. Fitbit Premium is currently priced at around $ 10 per month or $ 80 per year. (Reminder: Google owns Fitbit.) However, the preview will be extended to the following year, and Nest Hub users will be able to use the Sleep Sensing feature for free in 2022. Year of tracking.

