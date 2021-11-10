Secret, city OKs Google data center in water worries





Salem, Oregon-A council in a small city in Oregon, with some residents worried about drought and secrets, with Google to allow tech giants to build a data center there that swallows two more waters. Approved the contract.

A single data center can stir millions of gallons of water per day to cool equipment that operates at high temperatures. Placing these facilities in drought-prone areas is of increasing concern around the world, despite increasing reliance on them. Data centers form a cloud that helps people stream movies, conduct surveys at the push of a button, buy things, and store photos and videos.

Members of the Dulles City Council unanimously approved the $ 28.5 million transaction on Monday night. The new data center will be added to the three cave facilities that Google already has in town. Google built the first ever industrial-scale data center in Zadares in 2006.

Google spokeswoman Kate Franco emphasized the public’s need for a data center in a statement released after the vote.

Google’s data center in Zadares, Wasco County helps millions of people find directions, send emails, and retrieve information every day, says Franco, regional director of data center public relations. Told.

The new data center was set up on the premises of the former aluminum smelter, which was closed in 1987, and has become a super fund cleanup site, discharging large amounts of pollutants. In addition to Google’s purchase of real estate a few years ago, the company also acquired local rights to 3.9 million gallons of water per day.

According to Franco, we are proud to expand our efforts in the region and continue to clean up our former super fund site.

Under this agreement, Google will transfer its water rights to the city, drilling wells, building water mains, developing aquifers to store water and increase supply during the dry season, and more. Increase capacity.

Some residents are worried because the amount of water used by the new data center and the amount of water used by the existing data center in Zadares is confidential and only known to some city authorities and city councils. increase. According to the city, Google considers this a trade secret and is fighting a public record request for information submitted by the Portland newspaper The Oregonian / Oregon Live through a lawsuit.

Dave Anderson, director of public works at The Dalles, said Google couldn’t disclose the amount of water needed for the new data center, but it would be less than 3.9 million gallons per day.

He said in an interview last month that the city was ahead.

Some members of the council said they were despised and insulted as they considered whether to approve the transaction. Opposition was expressed at parliamentary meetings and social media, but in 15,000 cities, collaborative efforts to thwart transactions did not begin.

When I called us a name and received an email or phone call that used blasphemous language, it was just not appreciated, councilor Tim McGroslin said shortly before the vote. I was doing my best to represent you.

Dulles is adjacent to the powerful Columbia River, but the new data center cannot use that water and instead draws water from rivers and groundwater that have passed through urban water treatment plants.

Dawn Rasmusen, who lived in the suburbs of The Dalles and saw the water level in the wells drop, said in a public comment just before the vote that if the water was very low due to climate change, Google would be a resident. He said he was worried that he might set aside. It’s not enough for everyone.

Anderson assured her that the tech giant had no priority.

We believe that our top priority has identified the public health and safety needs of our communities. Then there is a reduction in sharing, he said.

According to US drought monitors, this concern can be understood in Zadares, home of Wasco County, which is suffering from extreme and extraordinary droughts. The region endured the hottest day on record last summer, reaching 118 degrees Fahrenheit (48 degrees Celsius) in Zadares.

Three studies related to proposals for water supply and capacity. Required infrastructure. Anderson admitted that Google was responsible for the water quality. The city said it had a long relationship with the two companies surveyed, with the third being a long-established company.

The city … raised many questions when all three of these studies were being developed and challenged some of the first findings to ensure that our interests were met. He insisted.

Follow Andrew Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsky.

