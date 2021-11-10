Supreme Court deciding whether Google has to pay 750 to all UK iPhone users in return for secret tracking | Science and Technology News





The Supreme Court will rule on Wednesday, described as one of the most important cases in recent legal history: Lloyd vs. Google.

Richard Lloyd has sued Google for collecting web browsing data from iPhone users between 2011 and 2012, but at the time, American tech giants were hampered by the default privacy settings in the Safari browser. Claims to have been.

He filed a case not only as an individual affected by Google’s proceedings, but also in a groundbreaking proceedings representing more than 4 million people.

If Lloyd wins, US tech giants could be forced to confiscate billions of dollars to compensate affected iPhone users. As Mr. Lloyd stated on his invoice, each could charge up to £ 750 in tariffs.

Image: Each iPhone user can be rewarded up to 750

But the real importance of the case is its impact on case law.

The ruling against Google could open the door to a typical UK lawsuit in other data protection cases, allowing consumer rights defenders to file claims against companies that violate privacy law. increase.

The decision in London came on the same day that the company received an appeal from the European Commission for a record fine of € 4.34 billion (£ 3.8 billion) for forcing phone makers to pre-install the app. I will be.

Image: Supreme Court May Open Door to US Class Action Proceedings in Britain

How did this start?

Almost 10 years ago, Google discovered that it secretly placed ad tracking cookies in its Safari web browser (whether it’s used on an iPhone, Mac, or iPad), but these users default to them. We guaranteed to opt out of this tracking.

The workaround was discovered by Jonathan Mayer, then a graduate researcher at Stanford University. At the time, Google said data collection was accidental and did not mean that this feature bypassed the default security settings of the Safari browser.

What did Google do?

According to the FTC, “Google has placed certain ad tracking cookies on the computers of Safari users who visit sites within Google’s DoubleClick ad network, but Google has previously given these users such tracking. I was instructed to opt out automatically. The default settings for the Safari browser used by Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

“Google is set to block Safari users and the Safari browser by default to block third-party cookies, so unless the user changes their browser settings, this setting effectively achieves the same thing as’. I told you specifically. [opting out of this particular Google advertising tracking cookie]’.

“Despite these promises, the FTC has often accused Google of placing ad tracking cookies on consumer computers by bypassing the Safari browser’s default cookie blocking settings.

“Google took advantage of the browser’s default setting exception to place a temporary cookie from the DoubleClick domain. Due to certain operations in the Safari browser, the first temporary cookie is DoubleClick, which includes Google’s ad tracking. We have opened the door to all cookies from the domain. Cookies expressed by Google are blocked from the Safari browser. “

The company then settled the breach with the US Federal Trade Commission and paid the then record civil penalty of $ 22.5 million in August 2012.

The company also paid $ 17 million to dozens of states in the United States, admitted that it had collected this data for advertising purposes, and informed users not to collect it, but in a non-responsible settlement.

Image: Richard Lloyd filed a proceeding against Google in 2018

How was it brought to the Supreme Court?

Because Google is based in the United States, Richard Lloyd first filed a complaint with Google in 2018 and applied for permission to file a complaint outside its jurisdiction.

The High Court initially rejected the claim, but the Court of Appeals upheld it, and while Mr. Lloyd’s “opt-out” style proceedings were “abnormal,” all iPhone users during this period were cheating. Victim and same loss.

Google has appealed this decision and will be liable for damages by affected iPhone users, whether all of them have suffered the same damages, and whether representative behavior is the appropriate way to address these issues. Escalated the proceedings to the British Supreme Court, which must decide.

Image: Google could be forced to pay billions of dollars in compensation

What will the impact be?

Jamie Curle, a partner at law firm DLA Piper, described the ruling as “one of the most awaited decisions in recent years” and “has a significant impact on the volume and nature of proceedings in the field of data privacy.” I did.

“The question many want to answer is whether the ruling marks the dawn of a US-style class action against data protection claims, or does it take precedence over the traditional, more conservative view of British judiciary? “Carl added.

Ross McKean, also DLA Piper’s data protection partner, said:

“Claims law firms and their funders, like any other organization that processes personal data, have a lot of influence on this decision. Theoretical compensation for damages to typical actions of data protection. The value is enormous and can reach billions with larger claims. “

