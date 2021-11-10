BBB warns CT residents of Google VoiceScam | Connecticut News





Cromwell, Connecticut (WFSB) The Better Business Bureau (BBB) ​​warns Connecticut residents to be aware of recent scams related to Google Voice.

The scam works as follows: Attempts to sell an item using Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, or TikTok. Then start receiving messages from interested buyers. The buyer / scammer then asks for your phone number. BBB says this is a big red flag.

The scammers say they send the code. The code must be sent on the original platform, Facebook, Craigslist, or TikTok. Scammers claim that this is to make sure you are not a scammer yourself.

The scammer actually created a Google Voice account using your phone number and 6 digit code. Scammers can use Google Voice to continue with other scams.

Google is aware of this scam and is taking security precautions. In addition, we are working to thwart the Google Voice account used in this type of scam. If you suspect you’ve been scammed this way, click here to find out how to get your number back.

The BBB has a list of ways to protect yourself from future scams.

We value personal information. Think of your personal information as money: take good care of it and protect it. Before you enter your personal information or respond to a request for a verification code, be aware of who you are talking to the site you are visiting and make sure everything is legal. Pay particular attention to communications that encourage immediate action and provide something that sounds too good.

Please share carefully. What you post on social media can last a lifetime, so who sees your posts and photos, how they are perceived, and what information they reveal about you Please think about it.

Own your online presence. Set the privacy and security settings for web services and devices to a comfortable level for information sharing. It’s okay to limit how you share information and who you are.

Do not click on unfamiliar links. Do not click links from strange sources or unexpected communications, whether at home or at work. A single false click can infect your entire computer or your entire business.

Do not wire money or use cash apps or gift cards. These payment methods are neither reliable nor a way to get your money back if you are a victim of fraud.

Click here to report a scam. Click here for more information.

