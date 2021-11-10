Google, Temasek, Bain, Southeast Asia Internet Economy Report 2021





Gojek driver waiting for passengers in Indonesia.

afifc.Kusuma | iStock Editorial | Getty Images

Singapore Singapore According to new reports from Google, Temasek Holdings and Bain & Company, more than 75% of the population of six major Southeast Asian countries have internet access, the majority of whom shop online at least once.

As many as 40 million people went online this year for the first time in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand, according to a report released Wednesday.

As a result, the number of Internet users in these six countries has exceeded 440 million, of which 80% have purchased at least once online, the report said.

This report does not cover the population of all Southeast Asian countries and excludes ASEAN member countries Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, East Timor and Papua New Guinea.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in digital services such as e-commerce, food and grocery delivery, and online payments. According to a sixth-year report, more than 60 million people in the region used Covid-19 for the first time in digital services, of which 20 million used it in the first half of 2021.

The Road to the $ 1 Trillion Internet Economy

Most of Southeast Asia’s Internet sector is resilient to the negative effects of a pandemic, including months of strict blockades that have affected businesses and employment around the world.

As the number of people vaccinated against Covid increases, countries are gradually deregulating this year to get the economy back on track.

The report says that the Internet sector in these six Southeast Asian countries could grow 49% in 2021 from a year ago to $ 174 billion in total commodity value (GMV), with e-commerce driving most of the growth. I predicted that. GMV is the most commonly used metric in e-commerce and measures the total amount of goods sold during a particular time period.

In addition to e-commerce, the region’s online financial services are also growing, according to the report, as digital payments and electronic wallets become more mainstream. Total digital payments transactions in these six countries this year are projected to increase 9% from last year to $ 707 billion.

According to Stephanie Davis, Google’s Vice President of Southeast Asia, e-commerce is expected to remain the largest segment of the Internet economy until 2025 and beyond.

“But we’re seeing very strong growth in other categories,” Davis told CNBC’s “Street Sign Asia” Wednesday. “We anticipate a resurgence in transportation and we expect food delivery to continue to be strong in the region.”

She added that the calm travel segment, which was hit by the pandemic, will rebound from next year and return to strong growth by 2025.

All six countries are expected to record double-digit growth this year compared to 2020.

The Philippines is leading by a significant margin, with GMV growing 93% from $ 9 billion in 2020 to $ 17 billion in 2021.

Overall, the Internet economies of the six countries are projected to exceed $ 360 billion by 2025. According to the report, online shopping could reach $ 700 billion to $ 1 trillion by 2030.

Prosperous trading landscape

More investors are pouring money into Southeast Asia’s Internet economy, especially in sectors such as e-commerce and online financial services.

Rohit Sipahimalani, chief investment strategist at Singapore’s national investor Temasek, told CNBC’s “Street Sign Asia” Wednesday.

“Apart from that, in fact, people [the region’s internet] “The sector during the Covid period,” he added, adding that in the past it was primarily private capital that funded companies doing business in that area.

“For the first time this year, we’ve seen many of these companies in a position to open up public markets,” he said.

