Korean Educational Technology Startup Mathpresso Adds Google as Investor – TechCrunch





Mathpresso, a Seoul-based educational technology company behind QANDA, an AI-based learning app for kindergarten to high school students, announced today that it has added Google as a new investor.

Google’s private investment isn’t part of the Series C raised in June, the company said without providing a rating.

The additional investment event occurred five months after Series C’s $ 50 million, with total funding of $ 105 million as of June. The company’s previous backers include SoftBank Venture Asia, Mira Airset Venture Investment, Smile Gate Investment, Samsung Venture Investment Corporation and Legend Capital.

Mathpresso expects to create synergies with Google in terms of expanding global markets and technological advances.

More than 85% of QANDA users are in Japan and Southeast Asia other than South Korea. Headquartered in Seoul, the startup has offices in Tokyo, Hanoi, Jakarta and Bangkok and offers seven languages: English, Spanish, Korean, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese and Indonesian.

Mathpresso was founded in 2015 by co-CEOs Ray Lee and Jake Lee, who developed QANDA as a 1: 1 Q & A service platform. In 2016, Mathpresso launched QANDA. It provides detailed math solutions and personalized learning content tailored to each user level. QANDAAI-based Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, added in 2017, recognizes text and formulas in photos and allows users to search for answers in seconds.

According to the statement, about 10 million photos are uploaded to the QANDA platform every day. According to the company, the QANDA app has accumulated over 45 million registered users and 3 billion educational data points, with over 12 million monthly active users in 50 countries.

Mathpresso added new features to QANDA earlier this year, including a premium subscription model that offers unlimited byte-sized microvideo lectures and community features that enhance collaborative learning like online research groups.

Google’s investment will provide Mathpresso with exciting opportunities and enhance its ability to serve students around the world, said Mathpresseo Soo Nahm’s Chief Financial Officer. Along with recent Series C funding, this investment will help accelerate the expansion of our global market and technological advances.

QANDA is available for Android, iOS, and the web.

