



Vancouver, British Columbia-Quantum Algorithms Institute (QAI) and Mitacs today hold an internship contest for quantum computing research for full-time students at all levels of post-secondary institutions in British Columbia, November 9, 2021. Announced. -Doctor Fellow in all fields.

The 2021 QAI-Mitacs internship will be an eight-month period to fund quantum computing research in areas such as clean tech, transportation and logistics, emergency management, healthcare and quantum chemistry, or the design of new algorithms. Offers 10 winners up to $ 40,000.

QAI is a non-profit organization dedicated to growing the quantum computing ecosystem across British Columbia and Canada. Mitacs is a national non-profit organization focused on connecting Canadian organizations with post-secondary researchers and promoting growth and innovation, including the design and delivery of research and training programs.

“The best and best quantum computing students in BC will have the opportunity to use their skills to solve real problems through the new Quantum Research Internship Contest,” said Congress Secretary of Technology and Innovation. Brenda Bailey says. “These internships provide students with the opportunity to gain work experience and connect with prominent technology leaders while directly seeing the impact of quantum computing on people’s lives.”

Marjan Bagheri, Director of Operations and Engagement at QAI, said: In the case of the state, internships provide real-world training for talented individuals working on innovative quantum applications with local businesses, academia, and top quantum industry partners. “

“Mitacs is pleased to support Canada and British Columbia within the innovation ecosystem. These valuable quantum computing internships are important in clean technology, transportation, emergency management, healthcare and other priorities. It helps drive these initiatives, “said Dr. John Hepburn, CEO and Director of Science at British Columbia.

QAI promotes collaboration between academia and industry while fostering the next generation of quantum talent with the ability to develop quantum computing software and algorithms, and apply quantum technology to real-world problems. A new, likely industry.

The internship proposal must include the participation of one QAI industry member and one British Columbia higher education institution. Members of the QAI industry include leading technology companies such as Microsoft, IBM and AWS, as well as BC-based quantum startups such as D-Wave and 1QBit. Funding will be paid to qualified research project advisors who meet the contest guidelines. Submissions will be accepted and awarded until January 31, 2022.

Bagheri said: Directors also benefit from building flexible research partnerships and raising funding for students. “

BC-based students can partner with other full-time students from approved universities around the world. Upon completion, the intern is expected to provide findings that can be shared publicly or with QAI members.

Mitacs and QAI have also pledged to provide opportunities to reflect equality, diversity and participation in the workforce.

Interested students should contact Mitacs to discuss competitive requirements here

Applicants must specify that they are applying for the QAI / Mitacs internship competition.

For more information, please visit this QAI / Mitacs internship competition page.

About Mitacs

Mitacsis is a non-profit organization that drives Canada’s growth and innovation by solving business challenges with academic research solutions.

About QAI

The Quantum Algorithms Institute was founded in 2019 in collaboration with industry, academia, and government to grow the applied quantum computing ecosystem in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada. Its mission is to create a homemade talent pipeline to meet the needs of the industry and support the commercialization efforts of applied quantum computing research and algorithm development. This pipeline enables the development of algorithms that apply quantum technology to real-life problems that cannot be solved by conventional computers alone.

