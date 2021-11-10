United Arab Emirates Minister of Education visits Start-Up Nation Central for EdTech solutions





Delegations meet with Israeli companies and organizations that promote technical and entrepreneurship education

Tel Aviv, Israel, November 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / -UAE Minister of Education Hussein Ibrahim Al-Hamadi will start-up Nation Central on Sunday to meet with various organizations that specialize in learning about Israel’s innovation ecosystem. I visited. In technical education and entrepreneurship education.

United Arab Emirates Minister of Education Hussein Ibrahim al-Hamadi (right) and Startup Nation Central CEO Abi Hasson (credit: Vered Farkash) (PRNewsfoto / Startup Nation Central (SNC))

Emerging Markets CEO Avi Hasson welcomes the Minister to Israel and provides him and his team with a bird’s-eye view of the local high-tech industry and what it takes to develop it in terms of educational resources and capabilities. bottom.

The visitor then spoke with a representative of the local EdTech accelerator, MedCET. Unistream, an entrepreneurial education network. A young engineer who teaches engineering skills to young children using toys. Giant Leap provides parents with a tool for assessing their child’s development.

Al Hamadi and a delegation of his provincial officials have been visiting Israel for five days. From an early age, they encourage STEM and entrepreneurship education and seek possible collaboration with Israeli companies and organizations to keep the UAE up-to-date on EdTech’s latest trends.

Israel has about 200 EdTech companies that provide solutions for everything from VR extended learning to mobile education apps, communication platforms for universities, schools and kindergartens.

United Arab Emirates Minister of Education Hussein Ibrahim al-Hamadi: “As part of our mission to create a prosperous knowledge-based economy, we leave no stones in our services to provide quality education. We promise not. Thanks to the Abraham Agreement, we are now able to seek partnerships and collaborations with Israeli companies and institutions. Host us and lead to the success of the Israeli innovation economy. Thanks to Start-Up Nation Central for introducing me to some of the elements. “

The story continues

Start-Up Nation Central CEO Avi Hasson: “Israel would not have been a Start-Up Nation without a robust educational infrastructure that created a generation of entrepreneurs. A well-developed academic ecosystem lays the foundation for innovation. Building. Today, technology is an integral part of effective learning and provides millions of people with unprecedented access. Start as a supporter of innovation diplomacy and people-to-people connections. -Up Nation Central is pleased to share its ecosystem insights with UAE partners for the benefit of both countries and the region as a whole. “

About Startup Nation Central

Start-Up Nation Central is the address for businesses, governments and investors to connect to the Israeli technology ecosystem. Start-Up Nation Central promotes growth opportunities by bringing Israeli innovation to global business and social challenges. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Start-Up Nation Central is a charitable non-profit organization.

Start-Up Nation Finder is a free online platform for identifying and engaging Israeli technical organizations based on the specific interests of their customers. This innovation business platform is a comprehensive knowledge hub for Israeli start-ups, investors, acceleration hubs, multinational corporations, and technology-based innovations related to academic research. The open source platform provides up-to-date information and insights on thousands of active Israeli technology companies.

