Google Building 2 data center in a drought-stricken town that requires the use of heavy water





The Associated Press said Google signed a contract with a small city in Oregon to build two data centers on Monday night, and residents were worried that heavy water-requiring buildings would exacerbate the “extreme drought.” I reported.

According to US drought monitors, Dulles in Wasco County has suffered from extreme and exceptional droughts after a record hottest day reached 118 degrees Celsius last summer.

Dawn Rasmusen, who lived in the suburbs of The Dulles and saw the water level in the well drop, said in a pre-voting public comment that Google would say more than residents if there was a shortage of water due to climate change. He said he was worried that he would also be prioritized. Not enough for everyone.

Dave Anderson, Director of Public Works at The Dalles, has assured Rasmussen that Google will not be a priority.

“I think we’ve confirmed that the public health and safety needs of the community are our top priorities, and then there are common reductions,” he said.

A single data center can use millions of gallons of water per day to cool equipment that operates at high temperatures. Placing these facilities in drought-prone areas is of increasing concern around the world.

Some residents are worried because the exact amount of water used by the data center and the amount of existing water used in Zadares remains confidential and only known to some city officials. increase. Anderson said Google couldn’t disclose the amount of water needed for the new data center, but said it would be less than 3.9 million gallons per day.

Members of the Dulles City Council unanimously approved a $ 28.5 million deal on Monday night, adding two new data centers to Google’s three facilities currently in town. Google built its first industrial-scale data center in Zadares in 2006.

Google spokeswoman Kate Franco emphasized the public’s need for a data center in a statement released after the vote.

“Google’s data center in Zadares, Wasco County helps millions of people find directions, send emails, and retrieve information every day,” said the regional director of data center public relations. Franco says.

The new data center was set up on the premises of the former aluminum smelter, which was closed in 1987, and has become a super fund cleanup site, discharging large amounts of pollutants. In addition to Google’s purchase of real estate a few years ago, the company also acquired local rights to 3.9 million gallons of water per day.

“We are proud to expand our efforts in the region and continue to clean up our former super fund site,” Franco said.

Under this agreement, Google will transfer water rights to the city, drilling wells, building water mains, developing aquifers to store water and increase supply during the dry season, and more. Strengthen.

According to the city, Google considers this a trade secret and is fighting a public record request for information submitted by the Portland newspaper The Oregonian / Oregon Live through a lawsuit.

“Cities come forward,” he said in an interview last month.

Some members of the council said they were despised and insulted as they considered whether to approve the transaction. Opposition was expressed at parliamentary meetings and social media, but in 15,000 cities, collaborative efforts to thwart transactions did not begin.

“When you call us your name and receive an email or phone call that uses blasphemous language, it’s just not appreciated,” councilor Tim McGroslin said shortly before the vote. “We are doing our best to represent you.”

Dulles is adjacent to the powerful Columbia River, but the new data center cannot use that water and instead draws water from rivers and groundwater that have passed through the city’s water treatment plants.

Three studies related to the proposal — studies on water supply and capacity. Required infrastructure. Anderson admitted that Google paid for the water quality. The city said it had a long relationship with the two companies surveyed, with the third being a long-established company.

“The city … raises many questions when all three of these studies are being developed and challenges some of the first findings to ensure that our interests are met. “He insisted.

