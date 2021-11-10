Google’s Pixelbook Go is Amazon’s worst ever





Google’s Pixelbook Go i5 offers very stable performance and battery life, but it has the major drawback of being expensive for a Chromebook. Currently, Amazon offers 8GB and 16GB models at $ 100 and $ 150 off regular prices, respectively, at the lowest prices of $ 749 and $ 849, respectively.

Buy Pixelbook Go i5 8GB on Amazon-$ 749 Buy Pixelbook Go i5 16GB on Amazon-$ 849

Most of Google’s past Pixelbooks offered cutting-edge design and performance for over $ 1,000, but most Chromebooks cost less than $ 100. The company changed that equation with the current Pixelbook Go. This is a premium yet affordable Chromebook with plenty of performance.

The design is more basic than the sophisticated glass and aluminum designs that preceded it. It weighs about the same as the previous Pixelbook, but is fairly thick and rounded. However, it’s definitely more practical thanks to the easy-to-grip raised base and display that can be opened with one hand.

More importantly, it shines in important places. An Engadget review pointed out that the Pixelbook Go delivers superior performance and battery life, surpassing most Chromebook models. This is backed by an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB or 16GB of RAM. This is more than enough to power Chrome OS. It also comes with an excellent keyboard that offers a lot of travel.

The only downsides are the 1080p display, which isn’t as good as the original display, and the least smooth trackpad. Still, with a selling price of $ 749, the Pixel Goi 5 is one of the best Chromebooks out there.

