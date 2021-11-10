Three More Environmentally Friendly Ways — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





You don’t have to be an eco-warrior to save the planet. Climate change and sustainability are top priorities for humankind, so you may be wondering what role they can play in supporting the environment.

In this article, take a closer look at three easy ways you can make more environmentally friendly choices in your daily life.

recycling

Recycling protects the planet’s natural resources, reduces carbon emissions and saves energy. Before throwing away an item, ask yourself if it can be recycled instead. The more people recycle, the less the need for landfills and incinerators that pollute the environment.

In addition to paper recycling, pay attention to consumption. According to the University of Southern Indiana, 17 trees, 380 gallons of oil, 3 cubic yards of landfill space, 4000 kW of energy and 7,000 gallons of water are used per ton of paper produced.

Instead of buying newspapers, you can take steps such as reusing gift wrapping paper, buying recycled stationery paper, or reading the news online.

When it comes to fashion, garment production can have a negative impact on the environment. Synthetic fibers such as polyester are non-biodegradable and can stay in landfills for 200 years before they decompose.

Through cleaning, these synthetic fibers contribute to marine microplastic contamination that threatens biodiversity and marine life.

You can play your part by buying less clothing, and when you make a purchase, buy high quality items from sustainable brands. Instead of throwing away your clothes, take them to a recycling center, exchange clothes with friends, or use your imagination to redesign.

Use proper lighting

Replace your home lighting with eco-friendly light bulbs, such as LED lights, which use up to 90% less energy than traditional light bulbs. LEDs also last longer than traditional light bulbs and often emit up to 50,000 hours of light. This is almost 50 times longer than a normal incandescent lamp.

Installing this type of lighting consumes less energy and eliminates the need for frequent bulb replacement. By 2027, the proliferation of LED lighting could save $ 30 billion in energy costs and reduce the use of electricity equivalent to 44 1,000 MW power plants, according to the US Department of Energy.

Also, consider switching your energy provider to a more environmentally friendly provider. Renewable energy providers such as Rhythm, a Texas renewable energy company that offers 100% renewable energy plans, are on the market.

Eliminate food waste

Discarding food is not only bad for your wallet, it is also bad for the environment. Energy and resources are needed to transport this waste to landfills where food decomposes to produce greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane.

You can reduce the impact of climate change on food waste by planning your food purchases according to your needs.

Do not underestimate the role you can play in solving these problems. Everyone can make a difference.

