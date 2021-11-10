Orbright counterattacks the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals while driving Google’s patent dispute





The logo is displayed in the Google office in New York.

Google asked a judge in Waco, Texas to move the case to California The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals criticized Orbright’s decision to keep the case.

November 9-A federal judge accused of resisting a request to transfer the proceedings has granted Google LLC’s bid to move a patent dispute over Pixel smartphones from a court in Waco, Texas to California.

In Monday’s opinion, Judge Alan Albright of the U.S. District Court cited the Federal Circuit’s decision to overturn his decision in a similar case, but some of those reversals have been precedented for years and ” I’m not keeping pace. “

The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals has imposed several tasks on Albright to maintain patent proceedings in his court when the Northern California area is “obviously more convenient.” Transfer requests, which often come from technology companies like Google based in California, are facing a proceeding in Albright’s court.

More patent plaintiffs have filed proceedings in Orbright’s courts than anywhere else in the country, and some are considering his procedure in favor of patent owners over defendants.

Patent holder Super Interconnect Technologies sued Google in March, claiming that Google’s smartphones infringed patents related to memory storage technology. Google asked Orbright to move the case to California, but he rejected the allegations in September and found that he could hear the case, among other things, sooner.

Albright revisited his own agreement on Monday following the Federal Circuit’s decision on the judgment of the court in other cases, citing “additional guidance” from the Court of Appeals.

Mr. Olbright said that the consideration of witnesses supported the movement of the case, based on the case of the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals. He said he had made other decisions on issues that violated “decades of law” by his man. court.

Albright also said the Federal Circuit’s decision “confused which facts were relevant” in deciding which court could hear the case sooner. Mr. Olbright said the Court of Appeals made a contradictory statement about the importance of the factors in the decision of the venue.

Albright did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Google lawyer Omel Benny & Myers’ Darin Snyder declined to comment. Google didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did SIT lawyers Wardsmith & Hill’s Wesley Hill and Bragallon Olesicosard’s Jeffrey Bragallon respond.

The case is Super Interconnect Technologies v. Google LLC, Federal District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 6: 21-cv-00259.

For SIT: Wesley Hill in Ward Smith & Hill; and Jeffrey Bragalon in Bragallon Olesico Sard

For Google: O’Melveny & Myers’ Darin Snyder, David Almeling, Mark Liang; Mantin Del Thompson’s Mark Man

Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property laws such as patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. Contact him at [email protected]

