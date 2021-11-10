Calgary start-ups are plugging into global innovation systems with the advent of business accelerator plug-and-play.





Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund supports Calgary headquarters and programming

Calgary, Alberta, November 9, 2021 / CNW / -Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) is a local entrepreneur and start-up company through the establishment of Plug and Play Alberta by Calgary-based global business accelerator Plug and Play LLC. To support.

Plug and Play Alberta is a business incubator and accelerator in March to address the identified scale-up gaps in the innovation ecosystem by helping local tech companies grow while attracting global investment in Calgary. After being asked for a Request for Proposal (RFP), I was selected for OCIF Support.

Plug and Play is a Silicon Valley-based global technology investor and accelerator company with over 30,000 startups and 500 companies, and a network of hundreds of venture capital, universities and government agencies across multiple industries. I’m waiting.

Plug and Play Alberta offers programs in Calgary and Edmonton, bringing ventures to the states from around the world. From Calgary’s Alberta main office to Edmonton’s satellite office, they offer a sector-agnostic sector-based accelerator program for digital health and sustainable clean resources throughout the state.

They will serve in Alberta with the support of a funding consortium led by Alberta Innovates. Three government orders have invested approximately $ 35 million in Alberta’s entire scale-up and growth promotion program.

This includes funding from the Alberta Department of Employment and Economic Innovation to Alberta Innovate to lead and manage the entire scale-up and growth promotion program. The Government of Canada has invested through Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) to increase the funding available to non-profit business accelerators. At the municipal level, initiatives include OCIF and Innovate Edmonton.

Plug and Play Alberta will receive up to $ 7 million from OCIF to support Calgary-based participants in the program for five years.

Business accelerators have the experience of vaulting promising startups through scale-up and growth by providing mentoring, networking, access to capital, and other opportunities. These are the keys to positioning Calgary and Alberta as global technology and innovation centers for diversifying economies and creating future jobs.

Plug and Play provides support to local businesses in several ways, including workshops and webins, one-on-one mentoring and coaching, investment pitch opportunities, and facilitating pilot projects.

The Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund was launched by the City of Calgary in April 2018 to support investments that drive growth and create jobs in the strategic sectors identified in the New Economy’s Economic Strategy Calgary. Plug and Play is the 17th organization approved for funding.

Quote:

“We are committed to becoming a central pillar of Alberta’s economy by establishing and building a collaboration system that is integrated with our long-term presence. This will enable us to invest in the best technology and investment in the region. You can not only attract, but also drive innovation, scale up Alberta entrepreneurs, and grow. “

Plug and Play, CEO and Founder, Saeed Amidi

“With Plug and Play headquartered in Calgary, we partner with organizations with 10 years of experience in 30 locations around the world to significantly increase and grow the number of technology companies in our city. We are pleased to be able to provide the support we need to help you .. We look forward to working with the Plug and Play team to provide the best and best companies in Calgary with a global network of mentors, companies and funding partners. . “

Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, Executive Chair, Mark Blackwell

“Calgary has long been known as Canada’s energy center and has a rich entrepreneurial background. As both sectors continue to grow, Plug and Play joins the city’s business community. We welcome you to a more complete destination for your investment funds. “

Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary

“We are delighted to welcome Plug and Play, a world-class accelerator, into Alberta’s business environment. Plug and Play is a coveted network of startups and ultimately companies and venture capitalists. It definitely helps you learn to run in. It’s exciting. Time to do business with Alberta and Plug and Play will be a big part of it. “

Doug Schweitzer, Alberta Minister of Employment, Economy and Innovation

“Plug and Play connects some of Alberta’s best start-ups with international companies to bring new technologies to market faster. Bringing Alberta the power of a global network to expand and expand its business with innovation systems. I’m excited to grow. “

Alberta CEO Laura Kilcrease

“Plug and Play brings a global perspective to the Calgary community. As a localization partner and Calgary innovator hub, Plug and Play programs and networks create 3,000 new companies and 30,000 new jobs in Calgary. We are excited to further promote the mission of the technology community to build. The next decade. “

Dr. Terry Rock, President and CEO of Platform Calgary

“Attracting Plug and Play to Alberta is a milestone for Edmonton and our state. The spirit of Alberta’s joint funding partnership strengthens the entrepreneurial ecosystem and addresses global challenges. It helps drive innovation to do so. “

Innovate Edmonton, CEO, Catherine Warren

Opportunity About Calgary Investment Fund

The Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund was established in 2018 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the city of Calgary to support the city’s catalytic investment to support economic diversification and transformation. The fund is managed by Calgary Economic Development and has a board of volunteers. For more information, please visit our website.

For more information, please contact:

Yasmin Jaswal Coordinator, Corporate & Social Communications

About plug and play

Plug and Play is a leading innovation platform that connects start-ups, businesses, venture capital, universities and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, it has more than 35 locations on five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs to assist our business partners at every stage of their innovation journey, from education to implementation. We also organize startup accelerator programs, build in-house VCs, and drive innovation in multiple industries that have invested in hundreds of successful companies such as Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. doing. For more information, please visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/.

For more information on this accelerator, please contact:

Director of Allison Romero Marketing Plug and Play

Source Calgary Economic Development Co., Ltd.

