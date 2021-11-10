Resonance technology created to combat the effects of vineyard climate change unveiled at Glasgow’s Sustainability Innovation Forum





The new agricultural technology company offers innovative products that have been proven to improve the health and yield of grape vines in the face of drought, extreme heat, and other climatic events.

Newyork, November 9, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-Today at the Sustainability Innovation Forum in Glasgow, founder Marco Pogjanella and CEO Mark Fryschhacker announce the launch of a new company, Resonant Technology. Did. “Resonant Technology provides unique, real-world tested agricultural techniques to help wine grape growers and farmers combat the effects of climate change,” said Marco Poggianella. “Our products help vines resist the effects of drought, heat wave and other extreme weather events, improving yields and vine quality,” added Mark Fryschhacker. “Our technology has been tested for many years by major Italian and California wine companies and viticulture growers and has proven to be incredibly effective.” The new company is headquartered in the United States. , Has a research and development office in Italy.

Resonant Technology’s new vine products include Fortify Red, Fortify White, Fortify Sparkling, Encore (used to rejuvenate vines after harvest and before dormancy) and Rescue (extreme from frost and hail storms). Heat spikes). All vine products utilize unique SOPINSIDE technology developed by Marco Poggianella and his team of scientists during seven years of intensive research, field testing and industry piloting.

“I first came into contact with SOP Inside technology products seven years ago and have seen vineyard health and resilience continue to improve dramatically, from California to the size of the Italian wine-growing region.” Said Martina Broggio of Vineto Italy, an agronomist and oenologist. .. “This proven technology allows wineries to grow better grapes and make better wines, and is more optimistic about the future, despite the increasing severity and number of extreme weather events they experience each year. I feel. “

The story continues

Trained physicist Marco Pogjanella is called the “true eco-designer”. He has spoken at conferences around the world on sustainable agriculture and other climate issues and is the author of numerous scientific papers on farm climate change. Marc Fleishhacker is from the San Francisco Bay Area and divides his time as CEO of Resonant between the United States and Italy. Mark, whose first job after graduating from Brown University was a sommelier, has held executive positions at tech and marketing companies and has played a leading role in large and entrepreneurial start-ups.

Developed after many years of intensive research on Resonant Technology, Resonant Technology’s produce (http://www.ResonantTechnology.com) is equipped with SOP Inside Technology and climate change for vines, numerous crops and livestock. Has proven to be very successful in combating the effects of. Sustainable solutions to increasingly unmanageable problems. A completely organic product, Resonant Technology maximizes the strength of what is naturally present around us, the microbiome. Resonant Technology’s vine products strengthen the soil-plant relationship and ecosystem, thereby improving the transfer of nutrients to the vine roots, improving vine growth, elasticity and grape quality.

