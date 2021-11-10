New BMW 4 Series Grand Coupe 2021 Review





verdict

The 4 Series Gran Coupe is a complete car, but so is the 3 Series cousin. More styles are offered and you have to pay a premium. However, it is attractive that the technology has been updated, the appearance is sharp, but there are not so many drawbacks in terms of practicality. Combining 6-cylinder power, personality and performance with a chassis that offers comfort and agility, the M440i Gran Coupe is a powerful 4-door coupe candidate.

The image of an SUV is popular because the style sells well. If you want a premium model that’s more dynamic than an SUV and smoother than a saloon, a 4-door coupe like the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe does just that.

The German company revamped its sophisticated 4-door in 2022 with styling and technology consistent with the 4 Series Coupe, offering an equally dynamic promise.

In this top-spec M440i xDrive model, you’ll notice BMW’s signature oversized kidney grille, but overlooking them, the Gran Coupe’s more delicate features include integrated door handles, a more carved bonnet, and larger vents. You can find out more about custom-made styling at. Front wing.

This most powerful 4 Series Gran Coupe makes certain chassis adjustments, including custom stroke-dependent damper settings and an active differential on the rear axle for increased agility. The engine is a 3.0-liter turbocharged 6-cylinder petrol, featuring 48V mild hybrid technology and an additional 11bhp boost for a total torque of 369bhp and 500Nm.

With launch control and four-wheel drive, the M440i will go from 0-62mph in the claimed 4.7 seconds, and it seems good for it on the move. In fact, it feels nice in many ways like a real old school BMW. The 6-cylinder power helps, but unlike the M3 and M4, the M440is engine is less aggressive, relaxed and relaxed in its character. A supercharger that assists with midrange punches and still performs well, but the car spins sweetly without the always-on feel of a full M car brother.

Provides a delicious musical soundtrack. It’s fun to hear because the emission regulations deprive the fruity exhaust noise and the EV completely eliminates them.

It matched well with the 8-speed automatic gearbox, which swaps the ratios inconspicuously to maximize engine torque and increase efficiency when cruising. Its more snappy and sharper to shift in a sportier setting, but the Sport Plus change when taking manual control with the steering wheel paddle is just a bit gravy.

The chassis has one or two weaknesses, but they are minor. The steering is comfortable and light, so it’s a bit heavier and you may feel more engaged in the sport, but there’s little feedback in either setting.

Therefore, the M440is chassis is balanced (perfect 50:50 weight distribution helps here), and the rear-biased M xDrive system not only provides powerful traction, but is also playful on the go. Provide. The Gran Coupe is just as delighted when you want a sophisticated cruise. Our German test route didn’t throw a lot of bumps, but the M440i still felt supple and the smoothly damped suspension movement allowed the wheels to flow along the road. It’s still unclear if it’s capable of providing these attributes on the more challenging British roads, but the signs are positive for sporty sedans.

With the exception of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, it’s not a saloon like its 3 Series brothers. Instead, it has a powered hatch and 470 liter boots, which is only 10 liters down in the 3 Series. Hatch means that you can easily load larger items. Still, it’s more expensive than its more practical cousin, with a top-spec M440i trim for 4,795 songs.

The coupe-style roofline means that the Gran Coupe also cuts the sporty look, but this doesn’t overwhelm the rear headroom and gives plenty of foot space.

Inside, it has the same level of technology as the other 4 or 3 series, including a 12.3-inch screen, wireless software updates here, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa integration.

But at 55,695, you expect it to be loaded with technology. Digital Dash backs this up, but the quality is almost uniformly excellent. In addition to the car’s sporty body kit and 19-inch wheels, dual-zone climate control, LED lights, leather sports seats, flip camera and cruise control features.

Beyond the price, the M440i has its drawbacks. The alleged 35.3mpg economy means it’s not cheap to do. Especially when you take advantage of performance, it’s close to 30 and looks like 25mpg.

The 420i and 420d models start to look more attractive here, but if you’re looking for a sophisticated 6-cylinder BMW with a lot of performance and practicality, this M440i Gran Coupe can’t be ignored.

Model: BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe Price: 55,695 Engine: 3.0 liter 6-cylinder turbo gasoline Power / torque: 369bhp / 500Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic 4-wheel drive 0-62mph: 4.7 seconds Maximum speed: 155mph Economy: 35.3mpgCO2: 192g / km on sale: now

