Back 4 Blood wasn’t supposed to send so many specials after you





The special enemies of the zombie game Back 4 Blood have a bit of a problem. Specifically, there are too many enemies. The special vehicle called this time appears too often – after all, it appears even more often than the developer Turtle Lock intended. The latest patch for Back 4 Blood should help fix it, thank you.

As Jordan points out in the Back 4 Blood review, you’ll be riding a special “mini boss” that appears right next to a standard trash mob zombie packed with each of the long levels of Back 4 Blood. It can be overwhelming later in the campaign, especially if it’s difficult. TurtleRock states that he has identified a bug that is causing frequent occurrences.

“We’ve found an issue where specials frequently duplicate spawn cards and become more complex as players progress through levels,” the studio wrote in the latest update. “This will often result in injustice among a special overwhelming team of cleaners. Future patches will delve into spawn issues to make the experience even smoother.”

For now, fixing the spawn card duplicate bug should help address the huge number of issues that will appear in future runs.

How it started and how it is going.

“Fixed some issues related to special spawns” – Specials frequently duplicated spawn cards, but became more complex as players progressed through the levels. This meant too many specials. FTFY.

Thanks to u / Geoffk123 for the meme. pic.twitter.com/yLosGzWyeu

— Turtle Rock Studios back 4 Blood 🩸 (@TurtleRock) November 9, 2021

However, the latest patches do more than that. The developers have made many quality of life improvements, balance adjustments, and bug fixes, as promised in the development roadmap published on November 8.

Full patch notes are available on the official website, but some highlights include all out-of-the-box cleaners, the chapter before unlocking when you first complete a later chapter, and the Swarm PvP scoreboard. Includes a new “Mute All” button, and some major tweaks to enemy health and abilities.

If you want to track all of Back 4 Blood’s golden skulls, check out our handy guide.

{“schema”: {“page”: {“content”: {“headline”: “Back 4 Blood wasn’t supposed to send so many specials after you”, “type”: “news”, “category”: “back-4-blood”}, “user”: {“loginstatus”: false}, “game”: {“publisher”: “WB Games”, “genre”: “Survival” , “Title”: “Back 4 Blood”, “Genre”:[“Survival”,”FPS”]}}}}

